DeSantis owns the ‘libs’ and has turned Florida into MAGA Central | Editorial

the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·5 min read
John Raoux/AP

Gov. Ron DeSantis has governed like an extremist. He’s stoked racial animosity. He’s disregarded the 73,000-plus Floridians who have died from COVID-19. He’s scapegoated LGBTQ youth. He’s forced the state Legislature to cede power to him in the redrawing of congressional districts that likely diminish Black representation. He’s got autocratic tendencies, inflicting revenge on anyone who dares to disagree.

DeSantis has not been punished politically — on the contrary, he’s benefited. For all the harm he’s done to the Sunshine State, DeSantis is meeting at least some voters where they are. Some even consider him the most powerful governor in recent history.

Very few people, including many Democrats, doubt he will win reelection in November. Maybe his antics are all part of his purported plan to run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. But in the Sunshine State, his approval ratings remain high (58%, according to a February poll).

Part of the blame for this one-man rule falls on Florida Democrats’ ineptitude at winning elections. In this case, they have yet to discover how to counter the governor’s political messaging machine and the “socialist” label the GOP has attached to them. Florida has become more red and less purple in recent elections. Donald Trump won the state twice. The number of registered Republican voters outpaced the number of Democrats last year.

Florida has become MAGA Central.

With every culture war the governor launches — whether it be against critical race theory or “woke” Disney — he appears to have his finger on the pulse of something.

That something might be the discomfort some Americans — and not just those MAGA Trump voters the left often ridicules — have with fast-changing cultural norms about gender, sexuality and race. Concerns that the left, perhaps, have too brusquely dismissed without giving them a fair hearing. Then DeSantis exploits them, creating useful boogeymen.

It’s to those voters DeSantis spoke when he professed this week that Florida’s congressional districts should be “race neutral.” At face value, who can argue with allowing all candidates to win on the merits? But he leaves out the historic exclusions that led to federal law requiring districts in which minorities have the opportunity to elect a representative.

In a society with short attention spans, it’s the sound bite that sells the message, not the nuance and important historical context.

Clearly, historical context is not the governor’s concern. For example, school districts say they never taught critical race theory, an academic area of study that looks at the intersection of race and U.S. institutions. But DeSantis still claims credit for banning CRT from K-12.

Politics of anger

DeSantis seems to have an innate gift in identifying what Gainesville-based GOP consultant Alex Patton called the “out group” — the people who don’t look or think like the governor and his base. It’s teachers and “groomers” indoctrinating young children about sexual orientation and gender identity against parents’ wishes. “Woke” workplace diversity trainers who make white people feel guilty about all the “isms.” Or Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC.

“At the national scene, everything is being defined by what you’re against,” Patton told the Herald Editorial Board.

Trump drummed up anger against immigrants using one Mexican rapist. DeSantis perfected Trump’s game. He’s more disciplined and less prone to gaffes, leaving it to his press secretary to spew vitriol on social media. A Christina Pushaw tweet, for example, linked opponents of the “Don’t say gay” bill, which bans K-3 instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity, to sexual predators.

K-12 parents

We have to give it to the governor. He’s savvy. With his help, Republicans now own the issue of “parental rights” while Democrats are left wondering what hit them.

Virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic opened the eyes of many parents to what their children are learning (more affluent parents had the privilege of working from home and helping their children; low-wage essential workers didn’t). Some parents didn’t like what they saw and want more control. That spurred the rise of conservative groups like Moms for Liberty, best known for trying to ban books about LGBTQ themes and race.

The erratic school closures in other parts of the country have put parents in the vortex of American politics. Suburban white mothers have always been coveted swing voters capable of deciding elections. Now “this is the year of the K-12 parent,” Susan MacManus, a retired political science professor at the University of South Florida, told the Editorial Board. No wonder the GOP used parental control to push bigoted legislation like the “Don’t say gay” bill and to limit how discussions about race happen in classrooms — if at all.

The Editorial Board, indeed, is an advocate for parents engaging in their children’s education — but as partners of the school system, not as constant adversaries willing to damage other kids’ academic experience to enhance that of their own.

As the delta variant wreaked havoc in Florida last summer, DeSantis banned schools and local governments from requiring masks. He appointed a state surgeon general dismissive of vaccines. While Floridians died in local hospitals he talked mostly about getting rid of COVID restrictions. That lack of empathy alone should be an indictment of this governor.

Victory lap

But, at least for now, the coronavirus doesn’t sound as scary. Unless a new variant changes that, DeSantis will be able to claim his approach to the pandemic worked. He will take credit for reopening the economy and schools early, which did help alleviate the burden on parents and some children’s learning losses.

Democrats will bring up Florida’s COVID death toll in advance of the November elections. They will bring up the myriad of red-meat issues DeSantis put into law. But less than seven months before the midterm elections, we still haven’t seen the organized effort, the unified message from the left on what their vision is for the state. And if the numbers hold, President Biden’s low approval ratings in the state won’t help them.

“The foot was taken off the accelerator” after Barack Obama put together field operations that carried him to victory in the state in 2008 and 2012, Miami-based Democratic consultant and pollster Fernand Amandi told the Editorial Board.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is going 1,000 miles per hour. So far we have seen nothing that will slow him down.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Ruination is the first League of Legends novel

    When can you read the first ever novel of League of Legends and what will it be about?