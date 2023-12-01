DeSantis and Newsom are about to debate. Here’s how to watch:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will take the stage Thursday night to debate issues facing the country and their respective states. Newsom first challenged DeSantis to debate him in September 2022 as the two have gone back and forth over who is governing their state better.

Now, the governors will showcase their arguments face-to-face. Here’s what to know about the unusual showdown:

When is the debate?

The debate will air on Fox News at 9 p.m EST on Nov. 30. Although the debate will be live, there will be no audience in attendance. The 90-minute event is titled “DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs Blue State Debate” and it will be hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

How can I tune into the debate?

You watch the debate on Fox News Channel on television or through their live stream on FoxNews.com. You can also listen to the debate on Fox News Radio.