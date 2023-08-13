Should DeSantis Do Mushrooms to Become a Cooler Candidate?

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

If right-wing weirdo Mike Cernovich thinks you have a personality problem, that’s not a good sign.

In a clip played for the hosts of The New Abnormal politics podcast on its Sunday bonus episode, Cernovich makes a suggestion that he thinks could help make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a more appealing presidential candidate.

“I said this a couple years ago, people thought I was crazy. I said DeSantis, he needs to take Ayahuasca. People were like [intelligible blabber]—all these just stupid inferior people who try to tell me things. [But] he doesn’t have that dimension, that soul dimension, that spiritual dimension…” Cernovich says in the clip.

“So, basically, he thinks that Ron DeSantis, in order to connect with people, should take a bunch of mushrooms, go to Burning Man, find himself his passions and his soul, and then come back. Oh my God. Honestly, I don’t even think that would unlock him, but, you know, go with God,” jokes co-host Danielle Moodie.

“I do think, though, the smartest thing [Cernovich’s] ever said was [intelligible blabber],” says co-host Andy Levy.

Ohio Is a Sign That Republicans Should Be Worried

Danielle and Andy also respond to more wild clips, including one of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sharing his nonsensical plan to free Donald Trump of his indictments and another of Fox News host Jesse Watters explaining what he thinks being a good boss is. (Hint: It involves stalking.)

Plus! Matthew R. Auer, Dean of Public and International Affairs at The University of Georgia, tells Danielle about what we can expect on the wildfire front now, why lower-income communities are disproportionately hit by them, and the financial cost that extends beyond where the fires actually burn.

