Was DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt a crime?

Harold Maass, Contributing editor
·5 min read
Ron DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis. Illustrated | Getty Images, Library of Congress

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) rekindled the debate about illegal immigration over the U.S-Mexico border when he started busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) soon joined in, increasing the heat. The two Republican governors said it was only fair for the Biden administration, Democratic states, and "sanctuary" cities to experience the difficulties they face as border crossings surge. But the attempts to call attention to the border only "reached a fever pitch" when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) got in on the act with his own "copycat" program, as Vox put it, flying 48 mostly Venezuelan asylum-seekers from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

DeSantis' government said his effort showed how "horribly" the Biden administration has treated migrants, and was "opening people's eyes to the solution, which is let's have a secure border." But he has prompted a massive backlash, with the asylum seekers, Democrats, and migrant advocates accusing DeSantis of duping already vulnerable people to take a cheap shot at President Biden for political gain. A Texas sheriff launched a criminal investigation and the migrants filed a class-action lawsuit, saying DeSantis' effort essentially tricked the asylum seekers with false promises of aid. Some even said the stunt could be seen as human trafficking. Is this just the kind of publicity DeSantis wanted, or could he get more trouble than he bargained for?

This could, and should, backfire on DeSantis

DeSantis clearly has "to answer for the dubious legality of his cruel stunt," says the South Florida Sun Sentinel in an editorial. He and his administration might have committed crimes, "including, potentially, human trafficking or kidnapping of the 48 vulnerable, impoverished souls who became pawns in the governor's game." The migrants are seeking refuge after fleeing the economic and political "meltdown wracking" their socialist-run South American nation. "They did nothing wrong and all available evidence suggests they were in this country legally." Their lawsuit says DeSantis' "operatives trolled outside shelters 'pretending to be good Samaritans,' offering gift cards and promising help with housing, jobs, and other needs in Boston while they awaited asylum hearings." DeSantis "has brought shame upon his state," and "swindled" Florida taxpayers "into footing the bill for this vicious boondoggle."

DeSantis stupidly left a paper trail

Unraveling this will be complicated, says Ben Mathis-Lilley at Slate, but what we know doesn't look good for DeSantis. For one thing, as The Miami Herald notes, the funding DeSantis used is supposed to be used to expel "unauthorized aliens" from Florida, not Texas. DeSantis insists his operative profiled the migrants and determined they wanted to go to the Sunshine State. Writes Mathis-Lilley: "It's Minority Report, but stupid!" What could really land the Florida governor in hot water for his stunt to impress MAGA voters is the pamphlet his operatives apparently gave to the asylum seekers, promising them "cash assistance" and "assistance with housing" from Massachusetts' Office for Refugees and Immigrants. That office's aid is only for those identified as refugees by the United Nations and formally accepted for resettlement in the United States. The asylum seekers don't have that designation yet, so the pamphlet — fraudulently, one could argue — "advertised benefits that none of its recipients were eligible to receive."

The liberal reaction shows DeSantis hit the mark

The only crime here is the left's hypocrisy, says Mark Krikorian in the National Review. Liberals went "bat-guano crazy," just because "a few dozen border-jumpers arrive at the retreat of the lefty rich and famous, where 'no human is illegal' and there are enough empty mansions to house them a thousand-fold." Instead of getting the red-carpet treatment, the migrants were "given some cereal" before being unceremoniously "whisked away by soldiers" to less cushy accommodations at a military base shelter on nearby Cape Cod. "This is hypocrisy dialed up to 11, a target for mockery so irresistible that even non-political people can appreciate it. And it sure did 'infuriate the opposition' and cause them to 'react to your advantage' with laughable cries of kidnapping and human trafficking." This "guerilla political theater" mocked the red states' rivals and forced "a reluctant media to cover the border mess." Advantage, DeSantis.

This could pay off with overdue political change

"Sometimes the best way to change a policy is to make those who promote it live with its consequences," says the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an editorial. "Democrats have barely batted an eye about 2 million migrants entering the country illegally." Suddenly 50 illegal immigrants arrive on Martha's Vineyard, and "it demands immediate action." Vice President Kamala Harris recently insisted that the U.S.-Mexico border was "secure," but so many immigrants have crossed the border illegally recently that officials have released more than 1,000 people onto the streets of El Paso, Texas, alone. "Some are living under overpasses or in tents on the sidewalks. Many would like to go somewhere else, but can't afford to. Similar situations happen up and down the border." DeSantis, Abbott, and Ducey shouldn't have had to put liberal, sanctuary destinations' feet to the fire to get action, but it did. "Wealthy progressives may finally be ready to build a wall — around Martha's Vineyard."

This stunt isn't the political masterstroke DeSantis thinks

Trolling Biden and other Democrats on immigration policy "may be what Republican voters are looking for when it comes to whom they'll choose as their presidential standard-bearer," says Alex Shephard in The New Republic. That would explain why the original MAGA hero, Donald Trump, "was reportedly miffed that DeSantis stole the idea." But "it's actually not entirely clear that the 'politics' are that good." The criminal investigation "could lead to more controversial and damning disclosures. And there is ample evidence that cruel treatment to migrants does backfire politically: The Trump administration's child separation policy was one of the biggest drivers of 2018's wave election." Arguing that "mistreating migrants is good if it moves the electoral needle" is wrong, in more ways than one.

You may also like

Is Vladimir Putin's 'partial' Ukraine War mobilization a step too far for Russians?

Trump claims on Fox News that presidents can declassify documents 'by thinking about it'

Hot mic catches South Korean president swearing after talking to Biden

Latest Stories

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa