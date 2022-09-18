‘DeSantis get out of Kansas’: Protesters have their say outside Derek Schmidt rally

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prepared for his rally Sunday in Olathe to support the GOP candidate for Kansas governor, about 50 protesters gathered outside, chanting “DeSantis get out of Kansas” and holding signs reading, “Take your hate back to Florida” and “Protect trans students.”

DeSantis, on a nationwide tour, stopped in Johnson County to campaign for Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the GOP nominee for governor, at a rally at the Embassy Suites.

Outside, some protesters brought campaign signs supporting Schmidt’s opponent, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland.

Democratic state Sen. Cindy Holscher, who represents the 8th District, said she hoped the protest would show that even though Kansas voters strongly defeated an amendment that would have allowed more restrictions on abortion, there’s still more work for Democrats in the state.

“We have seen through Derek Schmidt’s alignment with various politicians that he brings a brand of extremism that is very concerning for Kansas and out of touch with Kansas voters,” she said outside the rally site.

Members of Gardner Edgerton High School’s Young Activists for Change were there to protest DeSantis and his anti-LGBTQ policies. They worried Schmidt would try to emulate them in Kansas, such as a bill that bars educators from discussing LGBTQ issues in the classroom.

On Friday, the high school group helped organize a walkout against their school district’s proposal to ban trans students from the bathroom of their choice and to require staff to inform parents, against students’ will, of their choice of pronouns.

Inside the event Schmidt and DeSantis supporters filtered in. Signs saying “Unite and win” were placed on seats. One attendee wore a Ron DeSantis 2024 T-shirt, while others sported clothes supporting Schmidt, GOP congressional candidate Amanda Adkins and Johnson County Commission chair candidate Charlotte O’Hara.