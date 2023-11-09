DeSantis and Haley rip into absent Trump at Republican debate

Photograph: Cristóbal Herrera/EPA

War in Gaza was the dominant topic of the early exchanges in Wednesday’s fiery third debate of Republican presidential hopefuls in Miami. Candidates pledged wholehearted support for Israel’s military onslaught of the territory following last month’s Hamas attacks.

“I will be telling Bibi [Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu] to finish the job once and for all with these butchers Hamas. They’re terrorists. They’re massacring innocent people. They would wipe every Jew off the globe if they could,” Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, said.

Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, was equally forthright. “The first thing I said to him when it happened was, ‘finish them’. They have to one, eliminate Hamas, two, support Israel with whatever they need whenever they need it, and three, make sure we bring our hostages home.”

The Miami debate, missing Donald Trump, the runaway favorite who was hosting his own private rally elsewhere in the city, was expected to be a more bitter affair than its predecessors in Wisconsin and California, with sparring over global conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine likely to dominate.

DeSantis took credit for chartering flights to rescue stranded Americans in Israel, but overreached by claiming “there could have been more hostages, if we hadn’t acted”. The DeSantis flights, which some have criticized as a de facto foreign policy, took place after Hamas took about 240 hostages on 7 October, but none since.

Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been criticized for controversial racial comments, took potshots at each other. Haley’s policies, Ramaswamy said, fueled war, and in a reference to a former vice-president called her “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels”.

“I wear five-inch heels, and don’t wear them unless you can run on them,” she shot straight back. “I wear heels not for a fashion statement – they’re for ammunition.”

DeSantis and Haley were united in tearing into the absent Trump, who they trail by a significant margin in the race for the nomination. The former president, DeSantis said, “owes it to you to be on this stage and explain why he should get another chance”.

Story continues

“He said Republicans were gonna get tired of winning. Well, we saw it last night: I’m sick of Republicans losing,” DeSantis said, referring to Tuesday’s Democratic electoral successes in Kentucky and Virginia.

Haley said: “I think he was the right president at the right time. I don’t think he’s the right president now. I think that he put us a trillion dollars in debt and our kids are never gonna forgive us for that. I think the fact that he used to be right on Ukraine and foreign issues – now he’s getting weak in the knees and trying to be friendly again.”

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, spoke of a need to deter China from invading Taiwan as the debate moved on to other foreign policy topics. “We need to go straight to our nuclear submarine program, and we need to increase it drastically,” he said.

Related: With the US election a year away, most Americans don’t want Biden or Trump

A fifth candidate, the South Carolina senator Tim Scott, was asked how he would assist Ukraine in its battle against Russia, but pivoted to criticizing the Biden administration’s border policies. He warned that “terrorist cells” were entering the country from Mexico.

Then he said: “The American people are frustrated that they do not have a president who reminds us and tells us where’s the accountability. Where are those dollars? How are those dollars being spent? We need those answers for us to continue to see the support for Ukraine.”

Joe Biden has asked Congress for $106bn for Ukraine and Israel aid.

Trump, meanwhile, says he is so far ahead in the race for the nomination, more than 44 points, according to Real Clear Politics (RCP), as to make the two-hour debate meaningless. In campaign messaging on Tuesday, he called it “a battle of losers”.

He has also refused to sign the loyalty pledge to support whoever is the eventual nominee, a requirement from the Republican National Committee (RNC) to participate in debates.

Trump’s arguments have some merit, say analysts who have watched the field of contenders whittle down in recent weeks. Two of the seven who took part in the 28 September debate in Simi Valley, California, were not in Miami: Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice-president, who has dropped out, and the North Dakota governor, Doug Burgum, who failed to reach the 4% qualifying threshold in any national poll.

While Trump’s own candidacy is mired in legal troubles that could yet derail him, his remaining rivals are not even close. Scott, Christie and Ramaswamy are all polling in the low single digits, leaving DeSantis and Haley, themselves only at 13% and 9%, per RCP, as the most viable alternatives.

The stakes are arguably higher for DeSantis, whose flailing campaign was further battered by the Florida senator Rick Scott’s endorsement of Trump last week and an opinion poll Tuesday suggesting most Republican voters in his own state do not want him.

Nikki Haley greets supporters in Charleston in February. Photograph: Mic Smith/AP

Haley performed well in the first two debates, and has enjoyed a recent surge in popularity, and has painted DeSantis as an isolationist at a time when, she says, the US needs to work with global partners more than ever to build a robust foreign policy. Their feud continued on Wednesday with bickering over China, each accusing the other of operating policies favorable to one of America’s foes.

There will be one more Republican debate, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on 6 December, before the 2024 primaries begin with the Iowa caucuses on 15 January. DeSantis won the influential backing of the Iowa governor, Kim Reynolds, but needs to elevate himself above others in the Miami debate, hosted by NBC News and the conservative Salem Radio Network.