DeSantis gives late boost to his favored school board candidates in nonpartisan races

Sommer Brugal
·5 min read

A number of school board candidates from across South Florida a had a rare campaign opportunity in Doral just days before Tuesday’s primary election, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who in recent months has made controversial education issues part of his political platform.

At the launch of his “Education Agenda Tour,” the governor, speaking from a podium that featured a “Protect Parents’ Rights” sign, emphasized the need to vote Tuesday, especially for candidates he’s endorsed for local school board seats, including two in Miami-Dade County: Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci.

Alonso, a businessman and Miami Dade College Board of Trustees member who was appointed by DeSantis in 2020, is running for the District 4 seat to succeed Chairwoman Perla Tabares Hantman, who announced in April she would not seek reelection. Colucci, a district teacher who worked in the governor’s executive office as the special assistant to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, is challenging incumbent Marta Perez, who has held the District 8 seat since 1998.

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, transgender protester Avani, 28, right-center, rallies the crowd gathered outside the Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a campaign event for school board candidates he endorsed.
On Sunday, August 21, 2022, transgender protester Avani, 28, right-center, rallies the crowd gathered outside the Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a campaign event for school board candidates he endorsed.

READ MORE: Teachers alarmed by state’s infusing religion, downplaying race in civics training

DeSantis, speaking to a crowd of about 250, touted what he believed to be legislative wins for education in the state, such as laws that limit how race and racism are discussed in classrooms, boost parents’ role in classrooms and place a greater focus on civics.

Alonso and Colucci, along with a handful of school board candidates from other South Florida districts, Nuñez and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., who emceed the event, also spoke. Their brief speeches — less than five minutes each — emphasized their alignment to the governor’s education agenda, a “student-first, parent-centered” platform that is pushing for parental rights and “combating the woke agenda from infiltrating public schools.”

Alonso, speaking in both Spanish and English, said his candidacy was motivated after “seeing everything that was occurring ... the indoctrination, the textbooks, the lack of support for our teachers and the lack of support for our law enforcement.” As the son of two Cuban parents, he said, he stood alongside DeSantis’ agenda.

For her part, Colucci said DeSantis “understands the battle for our country’s future is being fought right now in our country’s classrooms.” Topics such as gender ideology “have no place in schools,” she said over cheers.

A supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis heckles protesters on Sunday, August 21, 2022 outside Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, where DeSantis spoke at a campaign event in support of school board candidates he endorsed.
A supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis heckles protesters on Sunday, August 21, 2022 outside Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, where DeSantis spoke at a campaign event in support of school board candidates he endorsed.

READ MORE: How a small, conservative Michigan college is helping DeSantis reshape education in Florida

Education tour receives support, protest

Sunday’s event at the Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, was the first of several stops the governor is expected to make on his tour aimed at supporting local school board candidates.

But it also underscored how politicized education has become in recent years. (This is believed to be the first time a governor has endorsed school board candidates, as the local elections are nonpartisan, meaning candidates are not identified by political party.)

Inside, supporters of the governor wore American flag attire and hats with his name on them, cheered when he vowed to remove “wokeness” from classrooms, and, more than once, the crowd broke out in “USA! USA! USA!” chants. At one point, the crowd yelled the mantra in unison after an attendee who criticized DeSantis during his speech was escorted out by police.

Morgan Gianola, 30, was removed from an event where Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke and was briefly detained by police. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, protesters gathered outside the Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral as DeSantis spoke in favor of school board candidates he endorsed.
Morgan Gianola, 30, was removed from an event where Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke and was briefly detained by police. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, protesters gathered outside the Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral as DeSantis spoke in favor of school board candidates he endorsed.

About 40 protesters gathered outside with signs to denounce the governor and his education agenda. Their signs read, “This teacher says gay,” meant to counter the Parental Rights in Education law, which opponents dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” “Protect Trans Kids,” and “Parents Against DeSantis.” (Before entering the event, some DeSantis supporters approached and heckled the protesters.)

Adam Welsh, a district parent of a transgender son, was among those gathered outside opposing the governor. The education laws DeSantis was promoting inside were not about addressing the needs of students or teachers, but about hate, he said.

READ MORE: Between politics and poor pay, teachers are more strained than ever — and the numbers show it

“People have real issues, but instead [the administration] is pushing culture wars based on hate and using spiteful rhetoric,” he said. “Parents need to stand up against the far right agenda.” When asked about the upcoming school board elections in Miami-Dade, Welsh said policies to support gay and trans children are “all on the chopping block” if DeSantis-endorsed candidates succeed.

Nathalie Saladrigas, 20, protests against Gov. Ron DeSantis as people gathered outside Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, where DeSantis spoke at a campaign event in support of school board candidates he endorsed.
Nathalie Saladrigas, 20, protests against Gov. Ron DeSantis as people gathered outside Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, where DeSantis spoke at a campaign event in support of school board candidates he endorsed.

Elvia Sanz, a middle school teacher at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, shared similar sentiments, arguing the governor and his education department “started this battle.” Curriculum for students in kindergarten through third grade didn’t include discussions of sexuality or gender ideology. (The Parental Rights in Education Bill bans lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity in those grades.)

Still, she said, the laws have a trickle up effect for older students, and many won’t be able to express themselves fully. Sanz also took issue with a recently announced initiative that would make it easier for law enforcement and first responders to become teachers.

A boost before the election

During his speech, DeSantis cited the number of education laws he’s signed and the changes he’s made, including eliminating the Florida Standard Assessments. He lauded his decision to require schools stay open during the pandemic, when many districts across the country remained closed and, like many speeches before, said schools are meant to “educate kids, not indoctrinate them.”

Supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis mock protesters with a dance on Sunday, August 21, 2022 outside Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, where DeSantis spoke at a campaign event in support of school board candidates he endorsed.
Supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis mock protesters with a dance on Sunday, August 21, 2022 outside Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, where DeSantis spoke at a campaign event in support of school board candidates he endorsed.

READ MORE: ‘Regretting my life decisions.’ Teachers and students are anxious as school year begins

Nevertheless, he encouraged those in the crowd to vote, if they already hadn’t. (Early voting ended Sunday.)

“We’ve been able to do a lot in the state of Florida, but we also recognize how important these issues are on the local level,” DeSantis said. “You need people on these school boards who are going to be responsive to you, not [to] special interests.”

Even before DeSantis spoke, Alsonso and Colucci shared similar remarks. From the stage both spoke about their Cuban heritage, the concerns some parents have about what’s being taught in schools, the need to increase teacher pay and to “take back” school boards.

Sunday’s event, Alonso told the Herald afterward, was meant to “remind folks that education is on the ballot.”

Maxx Fenning, left, founder of the LGTBQ non-profit PRIZM, leads protesters in anti-DeSantis chants. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, protesters gathered outside the Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, as Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at an event for pro-DeSantis school board candidates.
Maxx Fenning, left, founder of the LGTBQ non-profit PRIZM, leads protesters in anti-DeSantis chants. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, protesters gathered outside the Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 in Doral, Florida, as Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at an event for pro-DeSantis school board candidates.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle

  • Garcia beats Kvitova to win Western & Southern title

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. Garcia, already the first qualifier to reach the tournament final, clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second serve return into the net. Garcia dropped to her knees and lay on her back on the court after the final point. The 28-year-old French woman went into Sunday's match with a WTA Tour-leading

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the