DeSantis Details Plan To Wipe Out 4 Federal Agencies: I'll 'Be Prepared' If I Can't

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named several federal agencies he’d try to ax if he’s elected president, vowing to use them for his war against “woke” on Wednesday.

DeSantis, who has used his anti-“woke” message to take aim at the likes of Disney, told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that he’s “in favor of eliminating” the Education, Commerce and Energy departments as well as the IRS.

“And so if Congress will work with me on doing that, we’d be able to reduce the size and scope of government,” said DeSantis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“But what I’m also going to do, Martha, is be prepared if Congress won’t go that far, I’m going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism we see creeping into all institutions of American life.”

DeSantis, who has backedanti-trans legislation in his state, added that he’d want the Education Department to “reverse all the transgender sports stuff” and he’d ensure a higher education accreditation system won’t “foam at” diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and critical race theory (CRT).

“So we’ll be prepared to do both, either way, it’ll be a win for conservatives,” DeSantis declared.

Question: Are you in favor of eliminating any agencies?



DeSantis: We would do education, commerce, energy, and the IRS. If Congress won’t go that far, I’m going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology… pic.twitter.com/cAoZIXfESu — Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2023

DeSantis joins several presidential candidates before him who have called to eliminate federal agencies including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) with the Department of Education, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) with the IRS and the “three agencies of government” that then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry struggled to name in 2011.

Perry went on to be secretary to one of those agencies, the Department of Energy, under former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

Related...