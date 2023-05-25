DeSantis Defends Record as Governor While Kicking Off Presidential Bid: ‘Claiming that Florida Is Unsafe Is a Total Farce’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race Wednesday, making his announcement in a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces.

“Buckle up when I get in there,” DeSantis said. “The status quo is unacceptable.”

He then launched into a list of “woke” Democratic politics that he plans to upend.

Noting his ongoing conflict with Disney, DeSantis warned that the company was being too active in pushing LGBTQ+ values on children, and did not deserve the special deals the company enjoyed from the state on its Disney World property in Orlando.

“They want to be treated differently,” DeSantis said, adding that for a long time “Disney was not accountable to anyone.”

DeSantis said he would revolt against “wokeness,” especially when it came to public schools.

DeSantis also said he opposes the Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law because it prohibits discussion of sex and gender identity in the classroom.

He said he also said will aggressively address issues with the U.S.-Mexico border, and “won’t take no for an answer” in finding a solution.

“It’s an absolutely insane system,” DeSantis said of the southern border. “We will get started on that on day one.”

Meanwhile, Trump spent much of Wednesday on his Truth Social Network, mocking DeSantis and misspelling his name.

“I got 1.2 Million more votes in Florida than DeSanctus,” Trump wrote. “Also, Bill Hemmer at FoxNews just used an old April Poll showing me leading by 51% to 25%. Why doesn’t Fox get a more up to date poll, 72% to 18%, with the other candidates much lower. Just like 2016!!! It’s why people are leaving FoxNews. P.S. Without me, DeSanctus would have lost the Primary and the General.”

More to come...

