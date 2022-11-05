DeSantis’ crackdown on voter fraud is all ‘gotcha!’ and no real solutions | Editorial

the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·4 min read
Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

How did the state of Florida allow 20 felons to get voter-registration cards if they were clearly ineligible to get their rights restored?

That his own administration failed to flag ineligible voters doesn’t seem to faze Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has made a spectacle of the 20 voter-fraud arrests he announced with fanfare during a news conference in August. The arrested told the Miami Herald they applied for and received voter cards from their local supervisor of elections office. In other words, they didn’t know they couldn’t vote, and the officials who were supposed to stop them didn’t.

Moving forward, the DeSantis administration has a solution for that, but doesn’t involve fixing this broken system.

Eight days after the governor’s news conference in August, the Florida Department of Corrections quietly updated the form Floridians on probation are supposed to sign. Now, they must acknowledge that it’s up to them to determine if they are eligible to vote, the Herald has reported. Essentially, the form now shifts the burden to returning citizens, who usually have low literacy levels. This lets the state off the hook.

The new form states people can find “helpful information at the Florida Department of State’s website.” But it doesn’t mention consulting with county elections supervisors about eligibility or that people can seek an advisory opinion on their voting status from the secretary of state, who oversees elections.

There’s nothing wrong with giving information to people about their rights and responsibilities. It might be helpful for ex-felons to read the warning so they don’t find themselves caught in the next voter-fraud investigation by the newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security.

But as Alex Saiz, a lawyer for the Florida Justice Center, told the Herald, these forms could be used as evidence to show future actions by released inmates were “willful.” That’s the key to DeSantis’ efforts. To properly prosecute people for casting illegal ballots, the state must prove they knew they were committing a crime.

It’s the perfect setup:

Florida lets ex-felons still unaware they can’t vote register to vote.

Supervisors of elections let them cast ballots.

DeSantis’ elections police arrest them.

DeSantis takes credit for combating voter fraud.

Felons be warned: You vote at your own peril. If this works in keeping people from voting, it essentially annuls the intent of voters who restored voting rights for some felons in 2018 through a constitutional amendment. It’s voter intimidation disguised as bureaucracy.

It should have been easy for the state to determine those 20 felons shouldn’t be on the voter rolls. As the Herald previously reported, all of them have sex offenses or murder charges on their records. Amendment 4 was explicit in excluding those charged with these serious offenses from getting their voting rights restored.

Yet they were given voter ID cards after initial checks by the Department of State. A state truly interested in rooting out voter fraud would focus on why that happened.

Republican lawmakers spent taxpayer dollars to create the Office of Election Crimes and Security this year. Instead of focusing on big schemes like the ghost candidates funded by big political players to sway elections away from Democrats, the DeSantis’ elections police goes for the low-hanging fruit: former inmates who get little sympathy from the public.

Republicans themselves made it very hard — an “administrative nightmare,” as a federal judge put it — for state experts to determine whether a felon can have his or her voting rights restored. Not happy that Florida voters approved Amendment 4, lawmakers set out to muddy the waters. The ballot language stated that felons would be eligible to vote once “all terms of their sentence including parole or probation” were satisfied. Thanks to additional requirements imposed by lawmakers, the state now has to also check if a felon still owes criminal fines, court fees or restitution to victims.

Although the number of registered voters in Florida grew by 50% since 2005, staff numbers at the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections has remained roughly the same, the Herald reported. The department director testified in a federal case in 2020 that her office had a backlog of 85,000 registration applications that had been flagged, and her team of 20 could process only 57 a day.

The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature this year allocated $1 million to hire 15 new employees at the department. That’s good, but it’s a drop in the bucket. At DeSantis’ request, lawmakers also set aside more than twice that amount to hire 25 people, including law enforcement officers, for the Office of Election Crimes and Security.

Hiring more civil servants to do the un-glamorous work of checking voter applications doesn’t make for good political rallies. Arresting felons for alleged voter fraud when millions of people believe the 2020 elections were stolen, on the other hand, makes DeSantis — by design, of course —look like a hero.

Latest Stories

  • South Korea scrambles dozens of fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes near their border

    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are soaring with Pyongyang launching dozens of missiles amid ongoing US-South Korea military exercises.

  • 'A very quiet, sad person': B.C. woman who killed twin sister found not criminally responsible

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details. An hour before sunrise on March 10, 2020, firefighters in Port Coquitlam, B.C. stumbled on a gruesome scene — metal pots containing body parts set on fire and a young woman standing nearby "distant and withdrawn." According to court documents, when she was asked what she was burning, Tracy Chen replied "stuff I didn't want." The body parts belonged to her twin sister and roommate — Ivy. This week, Tracy was found not criminally responsible for Ivy's

  • N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the four short-range missiles fired from a western coastal area around noon flew about 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the country’s we

  • As North Korea flexes its military muscles, some of South Korea's best submarines may be sidelined

    Seoul's "overwhelming conventional advantage" at sea is why North Korea focuses on "asymmetric capabilities" like special forces, one expert said.

  • Kari Lake-Linked Tech Firm Wreaking Campaign Finance Havoc

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyQuestions have been raised about a series of apps that are providing information on Arizona’s conservative candidates.In fact, thanks to the Trump campaign’s ex-chief operating officer and financial patron to Arizona gubernatorial aspirant Kari Lake, the Grand Canyon State has a whole slew of them.The app Superfeed Technologies developed for Lake appears to be the most popular of the four apps which the Phoenix-based firm has developed fo

  • Strong winds cause outages, as Arctic air plunges south

    Strong winds, a mix of freezing levels and a chance for precipitation will bring trace amounts of snowfall across parts of British Columbia’s Lower Mainland this weekend.

  • 1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships

    MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other’s request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board. The situation describes the chaos and uncertainty resulting from the decision by Italy’s far-right-led government to close its ports to humanitarian rescue ships. Nearly 1,100 rescued migrants a

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Mitchell Miller signing proves hockey has learned nothing

    It has again been made clear that hockey has learned nothing, and that the insidious and toxic culture of the game persists.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • 4 steps to fix the Maple Leafs

    The Maple Leafs are in early season crisis mode so here are four things the team needs to do to course correct.&nbsp;

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Raptors' O.G. Anunoby has been a monster on defence this season

    Amit Mann breaks down O.G. Anunoby's impressive defensive start to the season as an isolation and team defender and how he helps kickstart the Raptors' offence.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.