DeSantis backs bill to ban use of personally-appointed pronouns

Ron DeSantis has shored up Florida with his anti-woke agenda - AFP/GIORGIO VIERA

Teachers in Florida are set to be banned from using transgender pronouns under a bill backed by Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor.

Encouraged by DeSantis, Republican legislators have introduced a raft of measures in a state which has become the epicentre of the culture war in education. DeSantis has emerged as the biggest threat to Donald Trump securing the 2024 Republican nomination.

Burnishing his anti-woke credentials, DeSantis has turned Florida – for decades a swing state – into a Republican stronghold, crushing his Democratic opponent in last November's gubernatorial election.

Last year, he overhauled teaching in Florida’s schools, banning the teaching of critical race theory and imposing curbs on how schools teach topics such as sexual orientation.

Schools were also instructed to observe Victims of Communism Day in which high-school pupils were given anti-communism lessons.

It was a move which was popular with Florida’s substantial Cuban émigré population.

The popularity DeSantis has with Florida voters enabled the Republicans to enjoy sweeping gains in the legislative elections in the state last year, giving the party a supermajority which means the measures are likely to pass.

And, egged on by the governor, they are planning to accelerate what they regard as the war on woke in public schools.

One measure would ban staff and students from using pronouns which do not correspond with the child’s sex at birth. The measure would delay lessons on sex education and gender identity until after eighth grade – when children are 13 and 14 years old.

It builds on legislation spearheaded by DeSantis last year which banned the lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten. The measure, dubbed the “don't say gay” bill by its critics, gave parents the right to sue school districts if they ignored their wishes on sex education.

God-given responsibility

Clay Yarborough, the Republican state senator who introduced the latest bill, said it enshrined the “God-given” responsibility of parents to raise their children.

“The decision about when and if certain topics should be introduced to young children belongs to parents,” he added. “The bill also protects students and teachers from being forced to use language that would violate their personal convictions.”

Other proposed changes would give parents the right to veto class teaching materials. The measures also propose scrapping gender studies as a major - or specialised subject - in a college curriculum.

Critics warned that the measure would isolate LGBTQ students.

“It’s making it hard for them to receive the full support that schools should be giving every child,” said Sarah Warbelow, legal director of the Human Rights Campaign.

Another measure coming before Florida legislators in the new session would require colleges to say how much they spend on diversity programmes.

This bill dictates how history should be taught.

“Whenever applicable,” the bill says, the courses should “promote the philosophical underpinnings of Western civilisation and include studies of this nation’s historical documents, including the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights and subsequent amendments thereto, and the Federalist Papers”.

Republican strategists believe that focusing on classroom culture wars could be a crucial weapon in the party’s armoury in next year’s presidential and congressional elections, especially among suburban voters.

While DeSantis has been the pacesetter in the cultural battle, other Republicans have found it fertile ground, notably Glenn Youngkin, who flipped Virginia last year.

The newly-elected Virginia governor is now also tipped to run for the White House.