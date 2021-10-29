DeSantis announces five-day special session to deal with COVID mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday made official his call for a special session next month, announcing that he will bring legislators to Tallahassee for five days to address a series of reforms to state law imposing new penalties on employers and governments that attempt to use vaccine and masks to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus.

Legislators will be asked to return Nov. 15-19, the same week they are already scheduled to be in the state Capitol for committee meetings.

In his lengthy proclamation, the governor did not specifically call for a ban on vaccine mandates but instead asked legislators to punish businesses, schools and governments that require employees to show proof of vaccination in the workplace. That includes making businesses liable for any medical harm that results from a mandatory vaccination, and repealing liability protections from COVID-19-related claims if businesses impose vaccine mandates on their employees.

The governor also wants legislators to allow parents to collect attorney’s fees if they win a lawsuit against a school district for enacting illegal coronavirus restrictions, legislation clarifying the existing law that makes it illegal for governments and schools in Florida to mandate the vaccine and testing options for government employees, and expanding reemployment options for individuals who lose their jobs because they refuse to be vaccinated.

In addition, the governor is asking lawmakers to create a new public records exemption relating to COVID-related complaints and investigations.

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots,” DeSantis said in the statement.

Included in the special session call was a proposal sought by Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls in a statement last week that would have Florida “withdraw” from the “onerous federal regulations” placed on Floridians by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration “and establish our own state program.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, OSHA has received and closed nearly 700 complaints against Florida businesses, according to its website.

Although the governor can call legislators into session, he cannot make them pass what he wants. However, the Republican leaders of both chambers have indicated they are supportive of doing what the governor seeks.

In his proclamation, the governor wants the Legislature to pass legislation to:

▪ Protect current and prospective employees against unfair discrimination on the basis of COVID-19 vaccination status and ensure robust enforcement for this protection;

▪ Ensure that educational institutions and government entities are prohibited from unfairly discriminating against current and prospective employees, students, and residents on the basis of COVID-19 vaccination status;

▪ Ensure that employees improperly denied employment on the basis of COVID-19 vaccination status can be eligible for reemployment benefits and, if needed, ensure that employees injured by a COVID-19 vaccination taken pursuant to a company policy are covered by workers’ compensation;

▪ Appropriate a sufficient amount of funds to investigate complaints regarding COVID-19 vaccination mandates and to take legal action against such mandates, including mandates imposed by the federal government;

▪ Clarify that the Parents’ Bill of Rights, Chapter 1014, Florida Statutes, vests the decision on masking with parents, not government entities, and that schools must comply with Department of Health rules that govern student health, including rules that ensure healthy students can remain in school;

▪ Limit mandates by school districts on students or employees regarding COVID-19 and related mitigation measures;

▪ Provide adequate enforcement mechanisms to ensure that Florida law is followed and the rights of parents are honored;

▪ Direct the state to evaluate whether it should assert jurisdiction over occupational safety and health issues for government and private employees;

▪ Repeal the authority for the State Health Officer to order forced injections or vaccinations under Section 381.00315, Florida Statutes, originally enacted in 2002; and

▪ Create as necessary public records exemptions related to complaints and investigations described herein.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.