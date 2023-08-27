DeSantis accused of 'erasing our history' at Martin Luther King memorial rally

Martin Luther King III (centre, left) and the Reverend Al Sharpton (centre, right) lead the march on Saturday for the 60th anniversary of the civil rights March on Washington - Saul Loeb/AFP

Politicians and activists warned Ron DeSantis will “not erase our history” as thousands gathered for the 60th anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Junior’s March on Washington.

Republican Party policies on reproductive rights, LGBT laws, African American history and book bans were among the policies lambasted by speakers at the Lincoln Memorial, on Saturday, where in 1963 250,000 protesters came together to watch Mr King’s galvanising “I have a dream” speech. The demonstration was a pivotal moment in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“We come today to break our silence. We come today to let the governor of Florida know that he will not erase our history,” House of Representatives assistant Democratic leader James E. Clyburn told the crowd on Saturday.

“We come today to let the governor of Texas [Greg Abbott] know that he will not overturn our votes. … We come today to rededicate ourselves to the proposition that we will not be silent.”

House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries listed a series of rights at risk for today’s Americans, telling the crowd they were gathered “to fight to make America the best version of herself’’, the Washington Post reported.

The gathering on Saturday was a precursor to the actual anniversary of the August 28, 1963 March on Washington.

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet organisers of the 1963 gathering. All of Mr King’s children have been invited to meet with Mr Biden, White House officials said.

On Friday, Martin Luther King III, who is the late civil rights icon’s eldest son, and his sister, Bernice King, visited their father’s monument in Washington.

”I see a man still standing in authority and saying, ‘We’ve still got to get this right,’” Mr King III said as she looked up at the granite statue.

Margaret Huang, the president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Centre nonprofit civil rights advocacy group, told the crowd on Saturday that the march 60 years ago opened doors to help fight discrimination.

But she said that new laws throughout the country that “claw away at the right to vote” and target the LGBT community threaten to erase some of those gains.

“These campaigns against our ballots, our bodies, our school books, they are all connected. When our right to vote falls, all other civil and human rights can fall too, but we’re here today to say ‘not on our watch.’”

Kimberle Crenshaw, executive director of the African American Policy Forum, warned the “very history that the march is commemorating is being not only challenged but distorted”, referring to bans in several states on books and classroom instruction based on critical race theory, which views a legacy of racism as shaping American history.

She called that and other moves such as the removal of an African American Studies course from public schools in Florida and Arkansas a “concerted effort to silence conversation about that history.”