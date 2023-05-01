DeSantis-Endorsed Florida Board Overseeing Special Taxing District Countersues Disney

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight board, newly installed by Governor Ron DeSantis to oversee the district where Walt Disney World is located, voted on Monday to sue the entertainment studio. This comes just days after Disney filed a lawsuit against the board, for what they perceive (rightfully) as retaliatory behavior by the governor.

“Since Disney sued us – yes, we didn’t sue Disney, Disney sued us – we have no choice now but to respond,” said Martin Garcia, chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board of supervisors. “Yes, we’ll seek justice in our own backyard.”

More to Come

Also Read:

‘Morning Joe’ Rips Into ‘Callous’ Texas Governor for ‘Shameful’ Tweet Calling Shooting Victims ‘Illegal Immigrants’ (Video)