Des O’Connor obituary

One day in 1964, over a cup of coffee, Des O’Connor told the comedian Eric Morecambe that he hoped to be an international star. “Well, I’d like to have an affair with Brigitte Bardot,” replied Morecambe, “ but we can’t have everything we want, can we?”

Morecambe, though right about his chances with Bardot, was wrong about O’Connor. Within three years of that conversation, O’Connor had a hit with his first single, Careless Hands, and in 1969 his song I Pretend went to No 1 in the UK and sold 16m records worldwide.

The Des O’Connor Show, featuring songs and sketches, had been popular in the UK for some years, but from 1970 went from black and white to colour, and was broadcast in more than 40 countries, including in the US, where NBC scheduled it as a summer replacement for the network’s Kraft Music Hall. O’Connor, who has died aged 88, went on to record 36 albums, perform in cabaret in Las Vegas, at Sydney Opera House and more than 1,000 times at the London Palladium.

None of this success appeared to affect Morecambe’s opinion; and O’Connor became the long-running target of affectionate teasing on The Morecambe & Wise Show. In a sketch on the 1972 Christmas special, for instance, Morecambe played a first world war British soldier in the trenches who puts a Des O’Connor record on the gramophone. Within moments, Germans begin to surrender or hurl themselves on to bayonets.

Three years later, O’Connor was invited to be a guest on the Christmas special but was allowed on stage only as the show ended and so never got to sing. It turned out that O’Connor was in on the joke. “I used to send Eric and Ernie jokes to insult me with and people would come up to me and say: ‘Did you hear what he said?’ and I’d say under my breath: ‘Yes I know, I wrote that one.’”

“He won so many friends just by showing he was a man who didn’t take himself too seriously,” said O’Connor’s fellow entertainer Bruce Forsyth, “He takes his work seriously, of course, and is the consummate professional, but I think what the British like, more than anything else, is a man who can take a joke against himself.”

O’Connor was born in Stepney, east London, the son of Harry O’Connor, a dustman, and Maude (nee Bassett), a cleaner. His mother was Jewish and his father was Irish, and Des joked he was the first O’Connor to celebrate his bar mitzvah. “We were poor when I was a kid, but there wasn’t a day when we didn’t laugh or have something to look forward to. You can sit down in a corner and cry, or you can get on with living.” He suffered from rickets and wore callipers until he was six, when his father told him to throw them away. Later, when he was evacuated from the East End to the Midlands during the second world war, he briefly became a professional footballer for Northampton Town.

After the war he did his national service with the RAF. “Coming from a poor background I’ve always felt the need to prove myself,” he told one interviewer. He realised for the first time he was unfit and uneducated, so started training and reading. “I’d like to say it’s the taking part, but it’s the winning,” he once said. “I came second in every race in the air force. So I trained and trained until I entered the marathon and won it.”

It was during national service, too, that he got the first taste of theatrical life. He was caught mimicking his commanding officer without realising the man in question was watching. “He thought it was so good he ordered me to enter the talent competition. I was ordered into show business. How many people can say that?” He won the contest.

