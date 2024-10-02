Derwin James Jr. hated watching Chargers ... but loved what he was seeing?

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) pointed to the opposition ducking heads before contact for some of his tackling safety issues. (Matt Freed / Associated Press)

Derwin James Jr. didn’t necessarily like the view, but he liked what he saw.

The safety who was suspended for the Chargers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs watched on his television as his defensive teammates forced two takeaways against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

The way teammates were zooming across the field and communicating, despite not having one of their defensive captains, brought a proud smile to James’ face, even if the final 17-10 score did not.

“To know I'm a part of that, what a special defense we have, it’s just amazing,” James said Wednesday. “I couldn’t wait to get back out here to work with these guys.”

The star safety returned to the team this week after a one-game suspension for multiple player safety violations. With James back, the team released safety Tony Jefferson and signed him to the practice squad Tuesday while releasing offensive lineman Braeden Daniels.

Chargers safeties Alohi Gilman (32) and Derwin James Jr. tackle 6-foot-5 Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. (Matt Freed / Associated Press)

James called the suspension “very disappointing” and reiterated his only objective on the field is to play fast and make plays. He said he did not get extensive feedback about his tackling technique during the appeals process, which upheld the NFL's suspension. The primary instruction was to get lower on his tackles.

The 6-foot-2 James noted that he was often taller than some of the players he is tackling, especially when offensive players duck their heads to brace for contact, although the Week 3 hit that got him suspended was on 6-foot-5 Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

“We just gotta adjust,” James said. “Don’t want to hurt my team. Play clean football and make plays, that’s all I’m trying to do.”

James watched from afar as the Chargers (2-2) lost a sixth straight game to their AFC West rivals. The Chargers were shorthanded without starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) and star outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip).

In James’ place, defensive back Elijah Molden played a season-high 61 defensive snaps with eight tackles and a fumble recovery. Molden has become a key cog in the secondary since joining the Chargers after training camp in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, starting three games with 18 tackles and one interception.

“What he's done has been outstanding, but wasn't unexpected,” said general manager Joe Hortiz, who traded a 2026 seventh-round pick for the former Washington Huskies star. “He is a talented athlete and he's a very smart football player and he's highly competitive.”

Hortiz, who spoke to reporters publicly Wednesday for the first time since April, has earned raves for his start as a general manager. After 15 years with the Baltimore Ravens, most recently as the director of player personnel, Hortiz has worked seamlessly with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh to retool the roster with the coach’s goal of playing more physical football.

Working with Harbaugh has been like collaborating with a family member, Hortiz said. The first-time general manager already considered Baltimore coach John Harbaugh like a brother. Adopting another Harbaugh brother was easy.

“It's huge for the GM and head coach to exist well,” Hortiz said. “Sometimes you have to work at it. We don't have to work at this, man. We have the same type of vision and philosophy. We have fun.”

The front office alignment has trickled down to the field, James said, as he feels Hortiz and the personnel department “really give us an edge.”

“I feel like our depth is getting stronger,” James said. “That’s what we’re building out here, building a full, complete team.”

Having earned the nickname "Chef Hortiz," for the way he's cooking up transactions, the general manager is preparing his next dishes. With the trade deadline looming on Nov. 5, Hortiz said the team will “always be listening and looking.”

“If it's the right opportunity that makes sense for our roster and for our future,” he continued. “For right now and for the future.”

Quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle), linebackers Junior Colson (hamstring) and Daiyan Henley (elbow), Bosa and offensive tackle Slater were among the key players who were not seen on the practice field during the media viewing period. … Linebacker Nick Niemann returned to practice for the first time since being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The team opened the 21-day window for return Tuesday.

