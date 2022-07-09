Dershowitz: It’s ‘the American Way’ to Not Disturb Kavanaugh’s Dinner

Alan Dershowitz made it clear Friday that he’s quite upset by abortion rights protesters gathering outside a Washington, D.C. steakhouse Wednesday where Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was eating dinner.

“Leave a man alone!” the constitutional law professor exclaimed on Fox News, adding that there’s a time and place for such protests, but that the setting outside Morton’s Steakhouse was inappropriate.

After the gathering, at which protesters requested the manager deny Kavanaugh service, the establishment issued a similarly whiny statement about how the justice’s right “to eat dinner” had been disrespected by an “act of selfishness”—even though Kavanaugh didn’t even see or hear the protesters over the course of his meal.

Dershowitz, who said he supports a woman’s right to choose, nevertheless complained to Greg Jarrett on Hannity that it was “absolutely, absolutely disgraceful” how the protesters treated Kavanaugh, who helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I do not support anybody protesting Justice Kavanaugh eating a meal in peace, being at home in his house, or not having to fear an assassin walking on his lawn,” Dershowitz said, referencing the arrest of a California man who traveled to Kavanaugh’s home allegedly to kill him last month.

“Americans have the right to protest, but they should protest in the right place, in the right manner. You can protest in front of the Supreme Court. But leave a guy and his family alone to have a decent meal. Whether you agree with him or disagree with him, that’s the American way,” Dershowitz said.

Jarrett, for his part, derided what he called the “stunning incivility” of the protesters, and said it reminded him of how Dershowitz has said he was given the cold shoulder by members of the public after he decided to defend former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial.

“I’m still treated that way on Martha’s Vineyard,” Dershowitz griped.

