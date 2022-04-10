Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney names one thing she won’t miss about the show

Tasha Hegarty
·2 min read
Photo credit: NurPhoto - Getty Images
Derry Girls fans everywhere are sad that it's coming to the end of the road for the show, but as for the cast, there are some things they won't miss at all.

Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael on the show, said it was all about the fashion – more specifically the wimple, the cloth headdress that was worn by her character, who's a nun.

She explained: "The first season was a nightmare with the wimple. We couldn't figure it out. At one point we were talking staple guns and nail guns.

Photo credit: NurPhoto - Getty Images
"At the end of season three, I'm still not happy with how we got the wimple on. I don't know how these women do it...I wanted to burn the wimple!

"If that ever passes my doorway again there will be some choice words!"

She also recently revealed that due to the pandemic, the cast didn't really get to say a proper goodbye to each other.

Photo credit: Channel 4
Related: Derry Girls series 3 release date confirmed with first-look clip

She said: "Because of COVID and various other circumstances, it felt worse than normal as it would be taking off the habit for the very last time because we didn't get to properly say goodbye. But I can assure you it is goodbye, unfortunately.

"That woman [Sister Michael] has changed my life, and as I said, as I stole loads of things from the set, I will always have a bit of her with me, and I'm grateful to her. I think of her outside of me. I mean, what a gift of a role."

However, she did let slip that season three will certainly be worth the wait.

"You're genuinely in for such a treat," she added.

Derry Girls series 3 begins on April 12 at 9.15pm on Channel 4 and All4. Series 1 and 2 are available to stream now on the service.

