Derry Girls was Northern Ireland's most watched TV show in 2022

Hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls was the most watched TV programme in Northern Ireland last year, an Ofcom report shows.

The award-winning sitcom created by Lisa McGee follows a group of teenagers growing up in the city in the 1990s.

The first episode of the final series was watched by about half a million people, the media regulator said.

Its third season also saw an average of three million UK viewers tuning in for its seven-episode run.

Northern Ireland was the only UK region where a Channel 4 programme featured in the top 10 most watched.

Northern Ireland was also the only region where King Charles III's Christmas Day message featured in the top 10 list.

Some 292,000 viewers tuned in for the first Christmas speech since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, making it Northern Ireland's sixth most-watched programme in 2022.

Ofcom's report also showed a dip in the number of people in Northern Ireland watching broadcast TV, with an average of two hours and 44 minutes each day.