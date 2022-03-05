Derrick Rose won’t ramp up activity for another week

Knicks guard Derrick Rose isn’t expected to ramp up his activity for at least one more week, head coach Tom Thibodeau said, as relayed by Steve Popper of Newsday. Rose underwent ankle surgery in December and had a second procedure last week to address an infection.
Source: Hoops Rumors

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Derrick Rose is with Knicks, but at least a week away from greater activity newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday9:22 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose is with Knicks but is at least a week away from greater activity newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday7:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Derrick Rose was at Knicks shootaround this morning in Phoenix, but he isn’t doing any basketball activities. Can do form shooting without jumping and that’s it, Thibodeau said. “Hopefully, in a week or so that’ll be cleared up,” Thibodeau said. – 2:09 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose has joined the team in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/T4ijZl89GG12:58 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose posts inspiring video saying he will have the last laugh in hint of return #Knicks #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/03/der…2:23 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
From his wife, a message from Derrick Rose that he isn’t done fighting. Remember, he did say he’d “Tom Brady this thing.” instagram.com/tv/CanwIk2D-P7…10:49 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Strong message from Derrick Rose, who underwent procedure last week to address skin infection in surgically repaired ankle: pic.twitter.com/rqeHZ4HewS10:36 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Obi Toppin should be applying medicine to Derrick Rose’s ankle. He has been sprinting the floor tonight with Harden or Shake Milton chasing him and Quickley and Cam have not tried once to find him. – 8:29 PM

“He can’t really do much,” Thibodeau explained. “Just got to be patient, let it clear up. That’s it . . . He’s not supposed to be doing a lot right now other than follow [medical advice]. He’s been pretty diligent with that. He can walk around. He can form shoot if he’s not leaving his feet. He can’t do a whole lot right now. Hopefully in a week or so that’ll be cleared up.” -via Newsday / March 5, 2022

Knicks injured point guard Derrick Rose released an inspirational video in which he indicates he’s not giving up on returning this season. -via New York Post / March 3, 2022

“The goal is to come back stronger, come back with more knowledge, more discipline, more determination, more willpower,’’ Rose said in the video, which appears to be filmed inside a moving vehicle. “Everything. Because motherf–ker’s think it’s sweet. ‘Ah man you’re having surgery again. You probably think about calling it a wrap.’ Ha ha, jokes on you.” -via New York Post / March 3, 2022

