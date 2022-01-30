Derrick Rose to return soon after All-Star break

Marc Berman: Derrick Rose said he will return very soon after the All-Star Break. First game is Feb. 25. First time he’s spoken since being shut down in mid-December in Houston.

Derrick Rose, in first interview mid December, says he won’t be back until after All-Star Break. First possible game is Feb 25. pic.twitter.com/ITkaV21z2w – 12:54 PM

Derrick Rose said he will return very soon after the All-Star Break. First game is Feb. 25. First time he’s spoken since being shut down in mid-December in Houston. – 12:54 PM

Knicks to receive All-Star starter votes from players:

Julius Randle 10

Derrick Rose 9

Mitchell Robinson 2

RJ Barrett 2

Taj Gibson 1

Immanuel Quickley 1

Luka Samanic 1

Jericho Sims 1 – 9:49 PM

Marc Berman: Derrick Rose is here in Cleveland, making the 3-game road trip. First time he’s been on road since he broke down in Houston. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / January 24, 2022

Stefan Bondy: Taj Gibson said Derrick Rose has rejoined the team in practice facility. Not practicing yet obviously but Gibson said Rose’s presence is a real boost. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / January 11, 2022

How many more surgeries can Rose’s spirit — his spirit, not his body — handle? The basketball he’s played before and around his injuries has been strong but doesn’t this wear on him? Last year, he was a big part of us being successful after we added Derrick and Taj [Gibson]. You hate to see anybody get hurt, and he’s been through a lot of different things, but he understands what he has to go to come back. And hopefully he’ll come back and be able to help at the end of the year. He’s been through it so many times. He’s mentally tough. He’s handled adversity quite well. And he was playing great basketball, so there’s a confidence that goes with that. Now he just has to take his time, go through his rehab, study his game, study the other teams and be ready when he comes back. -via NBA.com / January 7, 2022