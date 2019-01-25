Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade 'snubs' prove NBA got All-Star game right by tamping fan vote

NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday, and it’s hard to argue with the results.

Unless you’re one of many wrong-voting fans, of course.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker made it in from the East.

LeBron James, Paul George, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Stephen Curry were announced as starters from the West.

Anthony Davis should be an All-Star starter, but it’s fine that he isn’t. (Getty)

Case can be made for Davis, Jokic

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic make the best cases for players who should have been voted in as starters who weren’t.

Davis is arguably the best big man in the game and is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. Should he have been named a starter? Absolutely. Is it a travesty that he didn’t make it over James, George or Durant? No.

Jokic is a similar case. The Nuggets center is a truly transcendent player, a threat to drop a triple-double from the post averaging 19.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the second-place Nuggets. Like Davis, he’ll easily earn a reserve role.

About those fan votes

As for those fan votes? Had it been up to fans alone, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (a frontcourt player in All-Star voting), Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Minnesota Timberwolves backup point guard Derrick Rose would have been named starters.

Doncic is a long shot at best to make the game as a reserve, but a reasonable case can be made. Wade and Rose are nowhere near All-Star caliber players and represent the best case for the current system that doesn’t leave things completely up to fans.

Players and media made sure to get things right.

A future Hall of Famer playing his final season does not an All-Star make. (Getty)

Dwyane Wade? C’mon, now

Wade is a sentimental favorite, a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion. He is not a 2019 All-Star.

There’s a movement from Miami to play on the sentimentality of his farewell tour that tried to get him in over Walker and holds out hope that he will be selected by coaches as a reserve.

He’s averaging 13.8 points on 43 percent field goal shooting. Get out of here with that.

Walker will start in front of his hometown Charlotte crowd and rightfully so.

Sorry, fans. On no planet should Derrick Rose be an All-Star over James Harden. (Getty)

Rose over Harden? C’mon now

Rose is having a good season, but isn’t even the starter for the Timberwolves when Jeff Teague is healthy. He’s averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists and has had some nice moments, including an emotional 50-point night in a win over the Utah Jazz.

But fans voted him in ahead of Harden, who is in the midst of the greatest offensive season a lot of young basketball fans have ever witnessed. Again. Get out of here with that.

The NBA gives fans the heft of the All-Star voting power, with 50 percent of the voting weight belonging to them. Players and media split the remaining half of the voting weight. Thursday’s All-Star results demonstrate why this system make sense.

Reserves will be named on Jan. 31, an announcement that will surely come with more wrangling over who should have made the cut.

But for now, the NBA got it right. Fans had their say, but weren’t allowed to impose egregious mistakes on the All-Star game.

