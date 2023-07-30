Derrick Lewis wants to re-sign with UFC, thinks he has another heavyweight title run in him

SALT LAKE CITY – Derrick Lewis said Saturday he fought out his UFC contract, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s looking to leave the promotion.

The former UFC heavyweight title challenger revealed at UFC 291 that his contract wrapped up with his his TKO win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima on the main card. But Lewis (27-11 MMA, 18-9 UFC) is hoping to re-sign with the promotioin.

“I’m hoping to stay here in the UFC,” Lewis said at his UFC 291 post-fight news conference. “I like it here. I like the staff. … Everybody is cool here except for the media – y’all d*ckheads. F*ck all y’all, really. But go ahead – next question.”

Lewis entered UFC 291 on the worst run of his career at 1-4 in his past five UFC outings with all the losses by stoppage. Saturday not only put Lewis back in the win column, but made him think he can go on another title run.

“I believe I do (have another title run),” Lewis said. “It’s just so crazy, so frustrating, me losing to the guys that I lost to. There’s no way in hell I should’ve lost to those guys. That was another reason why I wanted to train my ass off for this fight because now I have a lot of guys calling me out and I showed (what happens). The last guy that called me out was Curtis Blaydes, and you know what happened to that.”

