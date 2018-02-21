Derrick Lewis Confirms Broken Hand with Painful Video

Derrick Lewis scored the ninth knockout of his UFC tenure when he laid out Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas, but it came with a cost.

Lewis was struggling a bit through the first two rounds, as Tybura kept the pressure on and mostly out-grappled him, but he remained patient, trying not to deplete his gas tank, and survived into the final round. That was when he unleashed “The Black Beast” that gets fans excited.

Lewis connected with crushing hooks in a powerful combination that sent Tybura to the canvas, where he finished the fight.

The power in Lewis' hands doesn't shield them from injury, though.

“Damn that s–t hurts ? I have a 4th metacarpal fracture,” Lewis wrote in a comment accompanying his Instagram video post on Wednesday, confirming that he had indeed broken his hand during the fight with Tybura.

He didn't, however, say what his expected recovery time would be.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, most people can return to sports activities about 6 to 8 weeks after such a fracture.

Lewis is hoping to land a bout with someone like Francis Ngannou or Alistair Overeem for his next fight.

