"The Black Beast" is back on the books.

[autotag]Derrick Lewis[/autotag] will return to fight [autotag]Alexandr Romanov[/autotag] in a three-round heavyweight bout at the UFC's return event in Edmonton, Dana White announced Thursday on Sportsnet. The event takes place Nov. 2 at Rogers Place.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Lewis (28-12 MMA, 19-10 UFC) has won two of his most recent three outings. He most recently competed in a May headliner when he finished Rodrigo Nascimento with strikes and then mooned the crowd in celebration.

Romanov (17-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) looks to bounce back from a quick submission loss to Almeida in June. The defeat was his third in his most recent four outings. Romanov had not lost as a professional prior to that stretch.

With the addition, the UFC Edmonton lineup includes:

Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexandr Romanov

Ariane da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic

Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Edmonton.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Derrick Lewis added to UFC Edmonton vs. Alexandr Romanov