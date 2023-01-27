Derrick Knight obituary

Patrick Russell
·6 min read

Derrick Knight’s best-known film, Travelling for a Living (1966), was a vivid, insightful documentary about the folk group the Watersons, which both observed and spread the burgeoning English folk revival.

But his film-making had wider significance, including importing freshly emerging international documentary styles, often using lightweight mobile cameras, into Britain’s somewhat conservative short-films industry. Above all, Derrick, who has died aged 93, encouraged into or through film a remarkably diverse group of creatives, technicians and activists, including Lionel Ngakane, Bernice Rubens, David Gladwell and Roger Graef (all now better known than him).

In his 20s, Derrick took the characteristically gutsy decision to form his own company, Derrick Knight & Partners (DKP), which in the 1960s pursued multiple projects in film production, distribution and advocacy with unflagging energy. Unusually, DKP simultaneously embraced multiple short-form film traditions: agitprop; charity and health awareness-raising; educational and industrial training; TV documentaries; artistic experiments; and novelty shorts.

While drawn to social issues, the company willingly undertook corporate commissions for varied clients. A Time to Heal (1963), a study of rehabilitation for injured miners, co-sponsored by the National Coal Board and the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation, was both innovative and influential in its field, fusing industrial with social documentary and refreshing both genres with its observational yet atmospheric shooting style, influenced by American “direct cinema”.

In the same year, Derrick directed the government production Smoking and You, one of the world’s first anti-smoking health education films, seen by thousands of UK school pupils, then distributed abroad. As a Labour party media adviser, Derrick rang the changes on the party political broadcast with the beguiling mini-documentary Education for the Future (1967). Faces of Harlow (1964), a lively new town promo, prompted a non-sponsored spin-off The Pied Pipers of Harlow (1965), a documentary about the vibrant musical life of the town. It was acquired by the BBC and this paved the way for the corporation supporting the Watersons film, broadcast on BBC Two in 1966. As a pioneer of independent production of television programmes, DKP was unluckily ahead of its time: most of the film industry looked down on TV, while TV kept most production in-house.

Among significant DKP work directed by others, with Derrick producing and encouraging, were Ngakane’s Jemima + Johnny (1966), a charming fiction evoking inter-racial childhood friendship; Rubens’ intensely sensitive documentaries for mental health and childhood disability NGOs; and Gladwell’s experimental Dance (1967). One of Them Is Brett (1965), internationally advancing the thalidomide campaign, also kickstarted Graef’s illustrious documentary career. The drug thalidomide was administered to pregnant women for morning sickness but was under-tested and caused serious disabilities in many children. The film was commissioned by the Society for the Aid of Thalidomide Children (now the Thalidomide Society) in response to the challenges faced by affected families and seeking compensation from pharmaceutical companies, which they received in 1968, in no small part due to the international cinema and TV distribution and impact of the film.

Though a long-time union activist, Derrick was sensitive to issues caused by the film industry’s closed-shop set-up. He helped younger film-makers get their ACTT cards, providing some (including Nick Broomfield) with after-hours access to technical facilities.

As a businessman Derrick’s entrepreneurial zeal perhaps exceeded his cost-control skills; meanwhile the once-thriving shorts sector entered an unstable economic period that saw many production companies close, including DKP in 1975. Derrick’s next move was to open a boardgames shop in Soho, Just Games, later Knight Games, inspired by working with the lateral-thinking proponent Edward de Bono.

In 1959 he had married Brenda Henderson, a constant collaborator in all his ventures. When Derrick went to work for Christian Aid in 1976 they became valued contributors to the charity’s worldwide activities. This often took them to formerly French-controlled parts of Africa (Derrick, who had a French mother, was fluent in the language). In 1978 he undertook a Latin American trip with the Magnum photographer Sebastião Salgado, and in 1981 was seconded to Burkina Faso for a year. He retired in 1994.

Born in Dorset, Derrick was the son of Ninette (nee Mollard) and Robert Knight, a boat-builder – and was brought up on a boat in Poole harbour. From Canford school he went to Oriel College, Oxford, to study modern history, and was an active member of the university film society. With typical brio he led it beyond mere cinephilia into actual production, making the celebrated amateur film Between Two Worlds (1952), a experimental ballet piece, followed by a sponsored semi-professional recruitment film for local hospitals. He entered the London industry as a trainee editor and director at Technical & Scientific Films, a “nuts-and-bolts” industrial films company that provided invaluable experience.

He became better known in the wider industry for producing and directing March to Aldermaston (1958), on behalf of a committee formed to record a peaceful Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament protest focused on the Ministry of Defence’s atomic weapons establishment in Berkshire. Under the auspices of ACCT, numerous film-makers and technicians were involved, with Derrick in charge at the shooting stage, and Lindsay Anderson and Mary Beales leading on the editing of the mountain of footage produced. Derrick was later instrumental in another collectively made “pro bono” political production, the anti-apartheid Let My People Go (1961) directed by John Krish.

These projects grew out of union activity, as did A Long Look at Short Films, a 1966 book (co-authored with Vincent Porter) launching a national campaign for better support for British short film. Arguing that film should deepen society’s self-awareness, Derrick echoed John Grierson’s 1930s rhetoric, while anticipating today’s landscape: “In a world where all media have fused into a giant global information system, the creative film-maker has been placed in a position of terrible responsibility as interpreter of the social scene”.

I got to know Derrick in connection with BFI research (the BFI preserves many DKP productions). An instantly impressive person, he displayed great confidence, untouched by ego or arrogance, but emanating instead from a highly stable personality driven by moral commitment leavened by friendly humour. The film editor Terry Twigg, his friend and sometime collaborator since Oxford days, said that his true gift was as an enabler, “using his experience, energy and tireless enthusiasm to create the circumstances in which other people can do their best work”.

Derrick is survived by Brenda, whom he married since 1959, and by their daughters, Rachel and Susan, and five grandchildren.

• Derrick Knight, film-maker and charity worker, born 3 February 1929; died 28 December 2022

Latest Stories

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Disrespected no more, Bengals prepare to face Chiefs again

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals went into Buffalo feeling disrespected and played their most complete game of the season. With tickets on sale last week for a potential neutral-site Buffalo-Kansas City AFC championship game, the Bengals came into a snowstorm and dominated the second-seeded Bills. Cincinnati's 27-10 win — its 10th in a row — sets up a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals are peaking in the playoffs again,

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd