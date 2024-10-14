Derrick Henry stars as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Washington Commanders

Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens made it four wins in succession with a 30-23 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Henry scored on short runs for his eighth and ninth touchdowns of the season as the Ravens continued an impressive run of form since losing their opening two games.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards, including a touchdown to Mark Andrews, while his rookie opposite number Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and 269 yards in another encouraging display.

Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns but was also intercepted three times as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shut out the New Orleans Saints in the second half in a 51-27 win.

After blowing a 17-0 lead and falling behind 27-24 at half-time, the Bucs rallied in the second half as Mayfield’s short pass to Chris Godwin was turned into a 55-yard score by the receiver.

Mayfield then found tight end Cade Otton for his fourth touchdown pass of the day and ended with a total of 325 yards through the air, with Bucky Irving running for 81 yards and a touchdown in a high-scoring contest.

Wide receiver AJ Brown returned from a hamstring injury to claim six catches for 116 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown, as the Philadelphia Eagles edged the Cleveland Browns 20-16.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes the ball during the second half of his side’s win over the Cleveland Browns (Matt Rourke/AP)

Brown also caught a 40-yard pass from Jalen Hurts late in the game as the Eagles improved to a 3-2 record.

The Indianapolis Colts fought back from 17-10 behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17, with quarterback Joe Flacco hitting receiver Michael Pittman for a 10-yard touchdown with less than eight minutes remaining.

The Titans had three chances to get back on level terms but stalled twice and also saw quarterback Will Levis throw an interception.

Quarterback Jordan Love connected with wide receiver Romeo Doubs for two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers eased to a 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Doubs, who was back in action following a one-game suspension for missing practice in a dispute over his role in the offence, caught touchdown passes from 10 and 20 yards on a miserable day for the Cardinals, who lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison to a first-half concussion.

Houston quarterback CJ Stroud threw for three touchdowns as the Texans cruised to a 41-21 win over the hapless New England Patriots in Foxborough.

Stroud completed 20 of 31 passes for 192 yards as the Texans improved to 5-1 and left the Patriots bottom of the AFC East with the opposite record.

Quarterback Drake Maye, who was selected third overall by New England in this year’s draft, finished with 243 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on his first NFL start.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdowns to lead the Chicago Bears to a dominant 35-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The number one draft pick set up tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Keenan Allen for two touchdowns apiece as the Bears claimed their fourth win from six games this season.

The Detroit Lions inflicted one of the heaviest home losses in the Dallas Cowboys’ history, winning 47-9

Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and the Lions defence forced five turnovers to inflict a fourth straight home loss on the Cowboys.

But it was not all good news for Detroit, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sustaining a serious injury to his left leg after colliding with teammate Alim McNeill during the third quarter.

The Los Angeles Chargers held on after a late surge from the Denver Broncos to win 23-16 after leading 20-0 at half-time.

Najee Harris rushed for 106 yards and a 36-yard touchdown to bring the Pittsburgh Steelers a 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders while Bijan Robinson scored two touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Caroline Panthers 38-20.