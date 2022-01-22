Derrick Henry, in first game since October, scores first TD vs. Bengals

Normal rules don't apply to Derrick Henry.

Another back who hadn't played in more than two months due to a foot injury might be eased back into action. The Tennessee Titans had no such plans.

Henry, who finished ninth in the NFL with 937 rushing yards despite missing nine of 17 games, went back to his normal role in his first game back. And in the Titans' divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Henry scored the first touchdown of the game.

Henry took a direct snap, ran left and strolled 3 yards through a lane into the end zone.

Henry did come up short on the two-point conversion. The Titans decided to go for two after a penalty got them closer, and Henry was stopped inches short on a run. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was going with the numbers — teams convert two-point conversions 48.5 percent of the time from the 2-yard line and 62.4 percent from the 1-yard line according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert — but Henry couldn't get it in the end zone.

The Titans were able to get the AFC's No. 1 seed without Henry for more than half of the season. Getting Henry back was a clear boon before the playoffs. He's the best runner in the NFL, and the key to what the Titans want to do on offense.

Henry wasn't dominant immediately. When he scored the first touchdown of the game with 6:07 left in the second quarter, he had just 30 yards on 10 carries. But just having him back was a big deal.