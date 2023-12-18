Derrick Henry hints at Titans exit after latest lost, playoffs elimination: 'Definitely wanted to go out strong'

Derrick Henry’s time in Tennessee may be coming to an end.

At least — after the Titans fell 19-16 to the Houston Texans on Sunday, which officially knocked them out of playoff contention — that’s what it’s feeling like for the longtime Titans running back.

“Yeah, definitely today you had that feeling,” Henry said, via ESPN. “I had hope of kind of slipping in [the playoffs], and then being eliminated with three games left. I’ve been here my whole career. Definitely wanted to go out strong, which isn’t the case.”

Henry struggled on Sunday afternoon in Nashville. He had just nine rushing yards on 16 carries, which marks his worst outing as a starter. In his past five games against the Texans, Henry had averaged just shy of 204 yards per game.

The Titans — while wearing throwback Houston Oilers jerseys, which didn’t sit well with Texans fans — let the Texans back in after taking a 13-0 lead and fell in overtime after Ka’imi Fairbairn hit a 54-yard field goal. That dropped them to 5-9 on the season. Case Keenum, playing for the injured C.J. Stroud, went 23-of-36 for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Will Levis went 17-of-26 for 199 yards with an interception.

Henry, 29, has 884 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 230 carries this season. He is set to be a free agent this offseason when his four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans expires. The Titans could realistically sign Henry again this offseason, but it doesn’t sound like Henry expects that to happen. If that’s the case, Henry will leave as the franchise’s all-time rushing touchdowns leader and second in career rushing yards behind Eddie George.

Derrick Henry is set to be a free agent this offseason. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Titans first selected Henry with the No. 45 overall pick in 2016 out of Alabama. The three-time Pro Bowler has four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt already, and he led the league in rushing twice — including in the 2020 campaign, where he racked up 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Titans will host the Seattle Seahawks next week before games against the Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars to end the season. Regardless of what happens with his future or where he ends up next fall, Henry is committed to at least finishing his time in Nashville strong.