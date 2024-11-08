Derrick Henry Gets Pants Pulled Down During Ravens Game Against the Bengals

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, the Ravens took home a win during Thursday Night Football

Patrick Smith/Getty Henry during the Ravens-Bengals game in Baltimore.

Derrick Henry had a slight wardrobe malfunction after he was tackled during a Ravens game that aired live on Thursday Night Football.

During the Baltimore's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Nov. 7, the 30-year-old running back was making an aggressive run during the fourth quarter when Bengals' defensive tackle B.J. Hill tackled him — and pulled down his opponent's pants in the process.

According to Sports Illustrated, Henry's bare bottom was briefly shown on Amazon Prime's broadcast of the game, although he quickly pulled up his uniform back on.

NFL fans and commentators had nothing but jokes after the wardrobe malfunction, and a clip of the moment went viral on social media.



Welp. Derrick Henry just got his pants pulled down on TV. pic.twitter.com/vPbNEoBKcN — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 8, 2024

"That's what you call 'putting yo a-- on the line,'" one fan joked on X (formerly Twitter), with another quipped, "the only way to stop derrick henry is by pulling his pants down, literally 🤣."



"I’m surprised this doesn’t happen more often," another commenter wrote.

Despite the awkward moment, Henry and the rest of the Ravens took home a win after a close game, finishing 35-34. Maintaining his status as one of the best running backs in the league, Henry had 68 yards rushing and a touchdown, giving him 1,120 yards overall, per ESPN.

Henry's rushes this season have also made headlines for reasons other than his wardrobe: many pundits — as well as his teammate and fellow MVP contender Lamar Jackson — have predicted that he could surpass Eric Dickerson's 1984 season rushing record of 2,105 yards.



According to Sports Illustrated, the running back would have to average 123.2 yards per game over his the last 10 games of the season, but Ravens quarterback Jackson has said he believes Henry can do it. "I feel like he has a great chance of achieving that," he said during a press conference in October. "I believe he can do it."



Scott Taetsch/Getty From Left: Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson on Nov. 3.

In addition to a successful game against the Bengals, Henry also had a successful week off the field, as he was named community MVP for Week 10 by the NFL Players' Association for his work in supporting underprivileged communities in the team's home city.

According to an announcement from the NFLPA, the star athlete hosted an event at Curtis Bay Elementary School in Baltimore, where he provided coats to 465 students in need ahead of winter.

“It's an honor to be named Community MVP,” Henry said, per the NFLPA. "It's a blessing to be a blessing to others and I'm thankful for the opportunity to help level the playing field for today’s youth."

Henry held a similar event earlier this year at the same school, providing backpacks and other school supplies to 200 students during the back to school season. In addition to receiving the community MVP honor, NFLPA will donate $10,000 to his charity of choice, the organization said in the press release.

