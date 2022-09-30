Derrick Favors and Ty Jerome traded to Houston

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

