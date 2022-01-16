Derrick Favors: I’m used to being in trade rumors

Joe Mussatto: Derrick Favors on trade talk: “I think every year I’ve been in the league, my name’s been in trade rumors … I’m pretty much used to it. I don’t really pay attention to it. I try to control what I can control. I try to, like coach says, keep my feet grounded where I’m at.”

Mike Muscala didn’t play in the first half, but he’s starting the second half in place of Derrick Favors. – 9:19 PM

From @BKN_NETSPR: Day’Ron Sharpe (12 points, career-high 10 rebounds) has recorded his first-career double-double.

At 20 years, 70 days old, Sharpe is the fourth-youngest player to record a double-double in franchise history:

Derrick Favors

Cliff T. Robinson

Jarrett Allen – 9:13 PM

OKC is back to going big tonight against Cavs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Derrick Favors – 6:30 PM

