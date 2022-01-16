Derrick Favors: I’m used to being in trade rumors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Joe Mussatto: Derrick Favors on trade talk: “I think every year I’ve been in the league, my name’s been in trade rumors … I’m pretty much used to it. I don’t really pay attention to it. I try to control what I can control. I try to, like coach says, keep my feet grounded where I’m at.”
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala didn’t play in the first half, but he’s starting the second half in place of Derrick Favors. – 9:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Day’Ron Sharpe (12 points, career-high 10 rebounds) has recorded his first-career double-double.
At 20 years, 70 days old, Sharpe is the fourth-youngest player to record a double-double in franchise history:
Derrick Favors
Cliff T. Robinson
Jarrett Allen – 9:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors on trade talk: “I think every year I’ve been in the league, my name’s been in trade rumors … I’m pretty much used to it. I don’t really pay attention to it. I try to control what I can control. I try to, like coach says, keep my feet grounded where I’m at.” – 7:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is back to going big tonight against Cavs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Derrick Favors – 6:30 PM