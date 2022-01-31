DeRozan leads Chicago into matchup against Orlando

Orlando Magic (11-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (30-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup with Orlando. He currently ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 26.4 points per game.

The Bulls are 20-11 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 13.1 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.2.

The Magic are 7-28 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 3-24 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Magic won 114-95 in the last meeting on Jan. 23. Moritz Wagner led the Magic with 23 points, and DeRozan led the Bulls with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Cole Anthony is averaging 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and six assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.8 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 106.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press