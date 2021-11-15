DeRozan, LaVine in double digits, Bulls end Clippers' streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and Zach LaVine added 29 to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90 on Sunday night, ending the Clippers' seven-game winning streak.

Lonzo Ball had 10 points for the Bulls, who used generous amounts of Los Angeles-area talent to earn the victory. DeRozan is a LA native who went to USC, while LaVine and Ball attended UCLA.

Paul George scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds for the Clippers, while Eric Bledsoe added 21 points. Los Angeles lost for the first time since Oct. 29 at Portland.

George and Reggie Jackson, who lead the Clippers with more than eight 3-point attempts per game, were a combined 5 of 21 from distance. Jackson scored 13 points while going 4 of 17 from the field.

The Bulls opened a 17-point lead in the first half and were on top for a majority of the game. Chicago is 1-1 to open a five-game trip that includes a back-to-back at L.A. against the Lakers on Monday.

The Bulls had a double-digit lead less than five minutes into the game and opened a 17-point advantage one minute into the second quarter after a cutting layup by Ayo Dosunmu. The Bulls led 54-45 at the half.

The Clippers did go in front 78-77 with 10 minutes to go on a fall-away, fall-down 10-footer from George. But the Bulls answered with a 9-0 run, capped by a LaVine 3-pointer, for an 86-78 advantage and held on from there.

TIP-INS

Bulls: G Coby White has not played this season after shoulder surgery. That'll change this week: He was cleared to make his season debut Monday against the Lakers, coach Billy Donovan said.

Clippers: F Marcus Morris, who has not played since Oct. 23, is making progress on a left knee injury, according to coach Tyronn Lue. LA still doesn't know if Morris will be on a two-game road trip later this week.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Clippers: Host San Antonio on Tuesday.

Doug Padilla, The Associated Press