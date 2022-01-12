DeRozan and Chicago host Durant and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (25-14, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (27-11, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant meet when Chicago takes on Brooklyn. DeRozan ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 26.2 points per game and Durant leads the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 18-7 in conference play. Chicago is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Nets are 18-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 9-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Bulls defeated the Nets 111-107 in their last matchup on Dec. 5. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 31 points, and Durant led the Nets with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals. DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Durant is averaging 29.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 119.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Tyler Cook: out (ankle), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alex Caruso: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

Nets: James Harden: day to day (knee), Joe Harris: out (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (foot), Kyrie Irving: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press