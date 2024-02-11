DeRozan and the Bulls visit conference foe Atlanta

Chicago Bulls (25-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (24-29, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference action Monday.

The Hawks have gone 14-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 12-23 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls have gone 14-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 13-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 118-113 in the last matchup on Dec. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.1 points, 10.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Jalen Johnson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 129.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.1 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Clint Capela: out (adductor), Wesley Matthews: day to day (illness), Patty Mills: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press