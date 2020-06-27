Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang announce birth of baby son

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang attend "The Personal History Of David Copperfield" European Premiere & Opening Night Gala during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang O'Leary have welcomed a baby son, the presenter has announced.

The proud dad shared the news to Instagram on Saturday, sharing that his son was welcomed into the world on 23 June. O'Leary, 47, posted a photo of a babygrow adorned with the words "Koppang OL'Leary Productions Est. 2020" and a toy rabbit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He wrote: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary... We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.

Read more: The celebrity babies born during lockdown

"Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x."

The couple, who married in 2012, are yet to reveal the name of their first child.

Earlier in the week, Koppang O’Leary, 41, hinted she was enjoying a summer-solstice themed baby shower ahead of the tot’s arrival.

The X Factor host announced he and his spouse were expecting a baby back in February.

Koppang O'Leary thanked her well-wishers at the time, stating that it had been "a rocky road to get here".

"It’s been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love," she said in an Instagram post.

The husband and wife were married in 2012 at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, Kent after 10 years together.