Dermatology Devices Market to Hit USD 23.43 Billion By 2028; Dermatology Devices Industry CAGR of 11.5% Between 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Dermatology Devices Market finds that Rising incidence of skin disorders, increasing awareness on aesthetic procedures, technological advancement, and increasing healthcare expenditure, are factors that influencing the growth of Dermatology Devices Market.

The total Global Dermatology Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 23.43 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue stood at USD 12.19 Billion in the year 2021, and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Dermato scopes, Microscopes, Imaging Devices), by Type (Light Therapy Devices, Lasers, Electrosurgical Equipment, Liposuction Devices), by Application (Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Other Diagnostic Applications), by Application (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal, Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The report analyzes the Dermatology Devices market competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

An Exclusive study come up with Vantage Market Research experienced researchers projected value of USD 23.43 Billion at a CAGR of 11.5%.

It offers additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

The sample report includes Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market.

Comprehensive information on factors that will assist Dermatology Devices market growth during the next five years.

The report offers predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Comprehensive study involving market types, application and end-users.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand from Millennial Population

In the last 10 years, the market has witnessed several changes in the consumer’s behaviour and buying patterns. Today, millennial men are paying more attention to their need before buying the product. This has become visible due to considerable shift in the lifestyle as people have become employed more than ever, which has increased the consumption of dermatological devices. Apart from this, they have become more active on social media than ever and everybody wants to look good on the platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others. Thus, the device used in application for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal, wrinkle removal and skin resurfacing, body contouring and fat removal, vascular and pigmented lesion removal, warts, skin tags, and weight management is increasing. Ultimately driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Global Dermatology Devices Market:

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Type Dermatoscopes Microscopes Imaging Devices

Dermatology Treatment Devices Type Light Therapy Devices Lasers Electrosurgical Equipment Liposuction Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Cryotherapy Devices

Dermatology Diagnostic Application Skin Cancer Diagnosis Other Diagnostic Applications

Dermatology Diagnostic Application Hair Removal Skin Rejuvenation Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing Body Contouring and Fat Removal Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Increasing Number of Companies Offering Gender Specific Product

With the growing awareness about the available products for their grooming. This is increasing the demand for acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal and body contouring and fat removal devices. Along with this, the skin cancer incidences is also increasing. Thus, increasing the demand for skin cancer diagnosis devices. Hence, the demand for devices such as dermatoscopes, microscopes, light therapy devices, lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, imaging devices among others is increasing. Thus, ultimately propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Dermatology Devices Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are improvement in healthcare infrastructure, services across developing countries, and rise in health awareness among the people in region. Additionally, presence of major players in the region engaged in markets in the region is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Dermatology Devices Market:

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Gen Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss

Genesis Biosystems Inc.

HEINE OPTOTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

Photo medex Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Dermatoscopes, Microscopes, Imaging Devices), by Type (Light Therapy Devices, Lasers, Electrosurgical Equipment, Liposuction Devices), by Application (Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Other Diagnostic Applications), by Application (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal, Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/dermatology-devices-market-278458

Recent Developments:

August 2021: STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. completed the acquisition of the U.S. dermatology business of Ra Medical. This acquisition provided STRATA an opportunity to immediately market its full business solution to Ra Medical’s existing customer base of 400 dermatology practices.

October 2019: HEINE launched two new dermatoscopes, the DELTA 30 and DELTAone, which have fully optimized achromatic optical systems that ensure crystal clear images.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Type



• Dermatoscopes



• Microscopes



• Imaging Devices



• Dermatology Treatment Devices Type



• Light Therapy Devices



• Lasers



• Electrosurgical Equipment



• Liposuction Devices



• Microdermabrasion Devices



• Cryotherapy Devices



• Dermatology Diagnostic Application



• Skin Cancer Diagnosis



• Other Diagnostic Applications



• Dermatology Diagnostic Application



• Hair Removal



• Skin Rejuvenation



• Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal



• Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing



• Body Contouring and Fat Removal



• Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal



• Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management



• Others



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • Alma Lasers



• Ltd.



• Cutera Inc.



• Cynosure Inc.



• Lumenis



• Ltd.



• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



• Gen, Inc.



• Bruker Corporation



• Carl Zeiss



• Genesis Biosystems Inc.



• HEINE OPTOTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG



• Michelson Diagnostics



• Ltd.



• Photo medex Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

