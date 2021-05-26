Dermatologists and Shoppers Adore This $10 Oil for Cracked Cuticles, Fine Lines, and “Silk Goddess Hair”

Shoppers Call This $8 Face Oil "Magic Sauce" for Wrinkles, Bumps, Large Pores and Redness

Finding the best skincare for your face can be a long and exhausting journey, especially if you’re not equipped with an on-call dermatologist. I’ve heard people recount spending nearly a house’s down payment in search of a potion that dispenses with wrinkles, acne, and large pores. As tempting as it is to believe that the more money you spend on a product, the more effective it’ll be, that’s definitely not always the case. Take Kate Blanc’s $10 jojoba oil — it’s so good, shoppers have named it “magic sauce” for scores of skin concerns.

The single-ingredient wonder is so effective that it’s earned over 9,000 five-star Amazon ratings and 2,300+ thrilled reviews, thanks to the organic jojoba oil’s prowess at pacifying skin and leaving it happier than ever. Shoppers cite it as being an incredibly soothing moisturizer, able to calm down bumpy, red, and dry skin, shrink the look of pores, fade scars, banish hormonal acne, and generally leave your face glowing.

“I got this jojoba oil and have been applying it twice a day for less than a week, and can already tell a difference in dryness and redness,” a shopper struggling with painful red skin bumps wrote. “It’s incredible. I actually cried today because I noticed a huge difference and am so relieved. I will buy this forever and ever, amen, as long as it keeps working like this.”

To understand the science behind why jojoba oil is such a cure-all, I asked board-certified dermatologists Dr. Marina Peredo and Dr. Purvisha Patel for their thoughts on the ingredient. According to Dr. Patel, jojoba oil is a wax compound similar to our skin’s own sebum, complete with a mix of heavy and light fatty acids and vitamins A, D and E. So while calling it an oil is technically a bit of a misnomer, the oily consistency helpfully traps moisture in your skin.

Combine that with its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and healing properties, and you have what Dr. Peredo calls a great multitasker for fine lines, wrinkles, and acne-prone skin. According to shoppers, that’s the truth: “This was the only saving grace for my face,” a shopper with irritated, flaky, and reactive skin writes. Multiple people say it’s better than any of the dozens of products they’ve tried for irritated skin, and it works overtime to soften wrinkles and heal dark spots.

Actually, it’s more like it works three jobs. On top of anti-aging skin, when people use it on dry, cracked cuticles they shape up into hand model-worthy fingers ASAP. Others say they use it to save themselves a fortune on haircare: “I used to have shiny, silk goddess hair! Suddenly it was frizzy and like straw,” a shopper writes. “I splurged on every high-end brand you can name. Nothing worked. Some of them made it worse. For $10 on Amazon, I thought, why not try it? I tell you the truth, IT WORKED! All I did was rub it into my hair for 20 [minutes] before shampoo. And suddenly I have shiny, silky hair again.”

Per Dr. Peredo, that’s an expected result. The oil helps with dry scalps and thinning hair, she says, even if you just add a few drops to your shampoo and conditioner. Others note that after spending hundreds of dollars on vitamins and salon treatments, half a dropper of the Kate Blanc has seen their chronic hair breakage stop in its tracks. In a last shopper’s words, it’s “nothing short of a miracle.”