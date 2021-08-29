Dermatologists Call This $14 Retinol Cream the "Gold Standard" for Firm, Clear Skin

People Say This Under $14 Retinol Infused Moisturizer Gives Tight Skin Within a Week

It's no secret that adding retinol to your skincare routine has a laundry list of benefits, including diminished fine lines and wrinkles, reduced acne, and a brighter and clearer complexion. Discovering the best retinol cream takes patience and a lot of investigative work. But, Amazon shoppers took the investigative work out of the equation for you and landed on this effective retinol moisturizer that is a "miracle for skin."

Simplified Skin's Retinol Moisturizer is filled with ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and green tea to receive and moisturize the skin. Although the moisturizer is rich and creamy, it leaves a lightweight feel after massaging it into your skin. The 2.5 percent retinol in the formula won't leave your skin feeling dry and tight, thanks to the nourishing ingredients included in the hydrating formula that combat any harsh effects of the retinol.

Retinol Moisturizer Cream 2.5% for Face & Eye Area with Vitamin E

But let's back up a bit — what is retinol exactly? "Retinol is an antioxidant vitamin derived through enzymatic conversion of vitamin A, and belongs to a large class of molecules called retinoids," board-certified dermatologist and docent medical advisor Dr. Toyin Falola tells InStyle. Dr. Falola says that retinoids are the best ingredients to treat signs of aging, sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and acne since they address each of the causes, processes, and symptoms of these skin conditions.

"Considered the gold standard in anti-aging, acne, and sun damage care, retinoids have a resurfacing effect achieved by speeding up cell renewal and turnover, breaking down dead skin, and producing more collagen and elastin to support the new skin," Dr. Falola adds. Retinol also helps with giving a smoother and clearer tone and texture to the skin.

Another standout ingredient of the moisturizer's formula is the hyaluronic acid. "One of the key benefits of hyaluronic acid is hydration and its ability to retain moisture in the skin. Hyaluronic acid attracts and binds to water molecules and increases the water content of the skin," SkinSpirit practitioner Dr. Sara Kranke explains to InStyle. This results in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while also reducing inflammation and regulating tissue repair.

Dr. Falola notes that the green tea present in the formula "is a powerful natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial with soothing, healing benefits suitable for all skin types. It is often used by estheticians for rosacea and redness."

Dermatologists aren't the only ones who agree that the moisturizer's formula is effective. One Amazon shopper, who called it a "miracle for my skin," said, "I am 28 [years old] and have been battling cystic acne popping up on my jawline for the past three years since I had a tubal ligation. I've only been using this for five days now and have seen a huge improvement in my skin.I haven't had any new breakouts, which is a miracle enough for me. My skin feels and appears smoother. It even looks like it's helping diminish my acne scars."

"[This is my] favorite moisturizer and anti-aging cream," another reviewer wrote. "I had acne scars and redness, and after a few months of using it nightly, I actually have stopped using foundation, which I was never comfortable doing before due to the visibility of my scars or redness. It literally makes your skin radiate. As for wrinkles and lines, I definitely see an improvement. But by far, the difference is the overall feel and look of my skin."

If you're looking to transform your skin and have a more toned and smooth complexion, take note from Amazon shoppers and add the Simplified Skin Retinol Moisturizer to your routine now.