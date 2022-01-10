A Dermatologist Told Me To Use This Ingredient For Healthy, Glowing Skin

Jacqueline Kilikita
·4 min read

One exciting thing about my job as a beauty editor is sitting down with the skincare industry’s most respected experts to uncover game-changing skincare products and ingredients before they hit the big time. In 2021 it was all about souped-up moisturiser squalane (it makes dull, dry winter skin glow), then succinic acid (a gentle yet effective ingredient for treating breakouts), not forgetting epidermal growth factors (which work like Botox without the needles).

With the icy temperatures refusing to let up, you might be on the hunt for products with ingredients that deliver maximum moisture and hydration — think hyaluronic acid and ceramides. But according to consultant dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite, it’s beta-glucan which everyone is going to be obsessing over this year. “For 2022, try a new hydrator,” she told me when I quizzed her on the upcoming skincare trends last December. While the well-loved polyglutamic acid and hyaluronic acid (both deeply hydrating and great for dry skin) made the list, Dr Granite said that beta-glucan is going to increase in popularity in the coming year especially.

Beta-glucan is not so under the radar that skincare brands aren’t using it. Everyone from REN Skincare and Vieve to Caudalie and Paula’s Choice is incorporating it into moisturisers, serums, toners and eye creams. So what exactly is beta-glucan and how can it benefit your skin?

What is beta-glucan and where does it come from?

Celebrity aesthetician and skincare expert Cynthia Franco explains: “Beta-glucan is a nice big molecule composed of many smaller sugar molecules called polysaccharides.” Without boring you with the science, Cynthia adds that the ingredient is found in yeast, some mushrooms, seaweed and cereals. Research shows that it’s 20% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid. “They are both great hydrators for the skin,” says Cynthia, “and reduce fine lines with continued use over time.” It’s not unusual to find skincare products which combine hyaluronic acid and beta-glucan for maximum hydration and plumping benefits.

What are the skincare benefits of beta-glucan?

Cynthia says that beta-glucan is shown to have intensive skin repairing and wound healing properties. If you’ve damaged your skin barrier by using too many ingredients or something your skin hasn’t tolerated well (such as retinol or exfoliating acids), it’s a great addition to any comforting face cream. “It’s especially good for sensitive or damaged skin because it soothes and moisturises,” says Cynthia. She also champions the ingredient for its mild antioxidant properties (antioxidants protect skin against environmental factors such as pore-clogging pollution).

The actual product you choose is important, though. “Beta-glucan would be best in a serum or moisturiser so it can sit on your skin,” says Cynthia, rather than being rinsed off (as in a cleanser, for example). Like hyaluronic acid, it can be used daily. Cynthia doesn’t list any downsides of the ingredient itself but as always when using a new skincare product, there could potentially be a risk of a reaction. “If you do start to notice irritation, I would advise to use just once a day or a few times a week depending on your skin,” says Cynthia. “Stop altogether should irritation continue.”

What are the best skincare products with beta-glucan?

Leave-on products are your best bet for soft, hydrated, healthy skin. Cynthia rates Kat Burki skincare and recommends the highly rated Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream, £116. This is on the thicker side (perfect for dry, winter-ravaged faces). The velvety texture cocoons skin in moisture while shielding it from the environment using vitamin C. Also try the Nutrient-C Eye Cream, £90, which combines hydrating beta-glucan with highly moisturising vitamin E and caffeine, which may help to brighten dark under-eyes.

If you have a little less to spend and are looking for an easy AM and PM moisturiser, try Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream, £35.50, which makes tight, dry skin soft and smooth, or Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra S.O.S Intense Moisturising Cream, £27. Vieve’s Skin Nova, £27, is just as hydrating but features a slight tint to give skin a glow.

If your skin needs a really intense hydration boost, layer a serum underneath your chosen moisturiser. R29 recommends iUNIK Beta Glucan Power Moisture Serum, £24, Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Serum, £34, or Paula’s Choice Resist Super Antioxidant Concentrate Serum, £35, which all soothe, hydrate and protect skin.

Refinery29’s selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

TikTok's Smooth Skin Hack Made Me Bin Foundation

Skincare Tips For Achieving Your Best Skin In 2022

'Skin Snacking' Could Be Key To A Clear Complexion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Oilers add two more players to protocol, game against Senators rescheduled

    EDMONTON — The National Hockey League has postponed two games due to COVID-related issues affecting the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils. Edmonton's home game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday will now be played Saturday at Rogers Place, the league said in a statement. A new date for Monday's game between the Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning has yet to be determined. The Oilers placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, a day after adding fiv

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Toronto FC quest to sign Lorenzo Insigne started with a simple list

    TORONTO — Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to th

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a