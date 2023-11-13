A Dermatologist Told Me This $22 Eye Cream Is “Fantastic” for Sunken Eyes

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shoppers say it works so well, they “can go without under-eye concealer.”

RoC

Everyone around me is complaining about their sunken eyes. It’s a normal complaint to hear from my older relatives and friends. I’ve been surprised, however, by hearing of this same issue from people who are in their early-mid 20s, like my younger sister. I am dealing with the issue myself, too, so I spoke to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FAAD to learn more about the causes — and the cures.

“Sunken eyes can be inherited through genetics or develop due to aging, dietary habits, dehydration, and lack of sleep,” Dr. Engelman tells InStyle. Regardless of the why, there are a few ingredients that you should look for to solve or lessen the severity of this issue. According to Dr. Engelman these include hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, vitamin C, vitamin E, and retinol. These are ingredients that play a pivotal role in the two eye care products she recommends: RoC Retinol Line Smoothing Eye Cream and Glo Skin Beauty Hydra-Bright Eye Cream.

Amazon

$30

$22

Buy on Amazon

RoC’s Retinol Line Smoothing Eye Cream is the more affordable of Dr. Engelman’s recommendations. It’s currently on sale for $22 at Amazon, where it has almost 18,000 five-star ratings. She tells InStyle this is “a fantastic budget-friendly product since it contains hyaluronic acid and retinol for targeted hydration and skin cell renewal.”

If you need a reminder on why those two ingredients are worth highlighting, let Dr. Engelman explain. “Hyaluronic acid holds approximately 1,000 times its weight in water, retaining moisture within the skin barrier.” It can play a huge role in reversing the dehydration that causes or exacerbates sunken eyes. “It is an excellent means to plump up the delicate skin around the eyes,” she adds.

Retinol meanwhile “increases collagen production in the skin and also encourages the turnover of skin cells. Retinol can rejuvenate and improve the elasticity of the skin around the eyes, reducing the appearance of sunken areas.” Retinol is also known for being strong, so Dr. Engelman urges caution when applying it to the delicate skin under your eyes.

Story continues

One shopper with “under-eye hollows” noticed that RoC’s Line Smoothing Cream “reduced the appearance of the hollows while also minimizing the look of those dark circles.” They said that the improvement was so drastic that they “can go without an under-eye concealer most of the time.”

The Glo Skin Beauty Hydra-Bright Eye Cream is also “an excellent eye cream for addressing dark circles and signs of aging that can exacerbate the appearance of sunken eyes,” Dr. Engelman says. It’s formulated with 2 percent vitamin C, which she explains “aids in skin firmness and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and hollowed areas.” Plus, she says the ingredient “can brighten and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, which may be more noticeable in sunken eyes.”

Dermstore

$50

Buy on Dermstore

Head to Amazon to shop RoC’s Line Smoothing Eye Cream and Dermstore to shop Glo Skin Beauty's Hydra-Bright Eye Cream.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.