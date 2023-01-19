This Dermatologist-Developed Tightening Mask Smoothed My Bumpy Skin and Revamped My Beauty Routine

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I can't resist experimenting with a good TikTok makeup trend, but my skin doesn't always agree. Between flaky, dry patches and bumps left by blemishes and uneven skin, I don't always have the smooth canvas to pull off my favorite natural, glowy beauty looks. To avoid using a harsh exfoliator that would ultimately irritate my sensitive skin, I turned to one of my favorite dermatologist-founded and family-run skincare brands, Dr. Loretta.

The line is focused on treating skin against four key factors that cause skin damage indoors and outdoors: pollutants, light, climate, and irritants. From cleansers to eye gels, the brand has never let me (or my face) down. I recently rediscovered the Dr. Loretta Tightening Detox Mask while cleaning out my vanity, and decided to rework it into my weekly evening routine.

The idea of deliberately 'tightening' my skin midwinter may initially sound bizarre, but this 20-minute gel mask detoxifies my large pores with antioxidant-derived yeast extract and seawater algin to help them appear smaller. Combined with cold-pressed strawberry seed extract and Tetrapeptide-4, the hydrating formula smoothes my rough, textured skin while increasing elasticity, protecting against blue light damage, and strengthening my skin's barrier to protect against environmental pollutants overnight.

The Tightening Detox Mask's multitasking and multipurpose capabilities make it worth the $55 price tag. In addition to being a 20-minute mask, it can serve as an inflight skincare booster, and even a hydrating overnight treatment—plus, it's gentle enough to use every day.

I like to use the mask right before bedtime. Just one pump is enough to cover my face and neck. As I snooze, the advanced peptides work their magic, ensuring my face is smooth, hydrated, and ready for my go-to skin tints and cream blushes in the morning.

If your bumpy, stressed-out skin is crying out for a lifeline, check out Dr. Loretta's Tightening Detox Mask.

