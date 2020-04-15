What Is Dermapharm Holding's (ETR:DMP) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Dermapharm Holding (ETR:DMP) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 40% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 34% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Dermapharm Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Dermapharm Holding's P/E of 28.60 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Dermapharm Holding has a higher P/E than the average (22.9) P/E for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Dermapharm Holding shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Dermapharm Holding maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 2.3% annually. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Dermapharm Holding's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 19% of Dermapharm Holding's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Dermapharm Holding's P/E Ratio

Dermapharm Holding has a P/E of 28.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.4. Given the debt is only modest, and earnings are already moving in the right direction, it's not surprising that the market expects continued improvement. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Dermapharm Holding recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.5 to 28.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

