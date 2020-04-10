Dermapharm Holding SE (ETR:DMP) Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Dermapharm Holding SE (ETR:DMP) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 8.7% to €38.70. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit €714m. Statutory earnings fell 3.5% short of analyst forecasts, reaching €1.43 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

XTRA:DMP Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020

Following the latest results, Dermapharm Holding's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of €794.0m in 2020. This would be a decent 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 21% to €1.73. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €745.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.84 in 2020. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest results. Although there was a a decent to revenue, the consensus also made a small dip in to its earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was unchanged at €44.50, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Dermapharm Holding analyst has a price target of €51.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €41.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Dermapharm Holding'shistorical trends, as next year's 11% revenue growth is roughly in line with 12% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that Dermapharm Holding is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Dermapharm Holding. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €44.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Dermapharm Holding analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Dermapharm Holding (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

