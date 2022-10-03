Derelict Loftus church to become artists' centre

The United Reformed Church in Loftus was bought by Redcar and Cleveland Council for £52,000 in 2020

A derelict church which has stood empty for 20 years is set to become a centre for artists.

The United Reformed Church was bought from private ownership for £52,000 by Redcar and Cleveland Council in 2020.

Having completed urgent repairs, the council has secured £1.15m for major improvements and is due to sign a deal with a group of artists, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The project is due to be completed by January 2024.

Previous plans to convert it into flats were refused planning permission with the council hoping it could become a "cultural hub".

A council cabinet report said it had been marketed in the hope of appealing to a community group with an "established artist" coming forward with a plan which would include creating up to 13 studio spaces.

Two phases

It said: "The aim is to adapt the building to accommodate the artist group, who will use the building as their studios, gallery and workshop space.

"A programme of community art exhibitions and events will develop as needs and partners are identified."

The new investment has been provided by the Tees Valley Combined Authority's Indigenous Growth Fund.

Phase one will create studio space on the ground and first floor, a kitchen, staff office and toilets, while printing presses and two small kilns are also being accommodated for.

A proposed second phase would create a mezzanine level but that would require further funding sought by the artists' group.

An unusual external pulpit which previously came away from the church's stonework is also set to be reinstated as part of the overhaul.

