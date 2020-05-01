Conservative MP Derek Sloan Renews Call To Fire Dr. Theresa Tam

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam (left) attends a press conference in Ottawa on April 29, 2020. Conservative leadership candidate Derek Sloan (right) discusses his policies in a video uploaded to Facebook on March 5, 2020. (Photo: CP/Facebook via DerekSloanCPC)

OTTAWA — Conservative leadership candidate Derek Sloan is digging in on his attacks on Canada’s chief public health officer, now saying he believes Dr. Theresa Tam should be fired for having “very likely cost Canadian lives.”

The freshman MP from Hastings—Lennox and Addington in Ontario attracted national attention last week when he questioned Tam’s loyalty to Canada, condemning her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as her work with an oversight committee of the World Health Organization (WHO). The UN body has faced scrutiny over its guidance to other countries after the COVID-19 outbreak began in China.

In an email, Sloan called the WHO a “puppet” of China, and claimed the UN body had “endangered millions of lives around the world by covering up the COVID-19 virus at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party.”

He wrote that Canada’s chief public health officer “needs to work for Canada. Not for the WHO or any other foreign entity” and urged supporters who agree with him to sign on to his team.

Watch: Scheer won’t address MP Derek Sloan’s attack on top public health doc. Story continues below video.

Sloan rejected calls by his Ontario colleagues this week to apologize for his remarks. Many of Conservative MPs want him ejected from their ranks — a move that will be discussed when the party’s national caucus meets virtually Friday.

On the eve of that meeting, Sloan sent another email to party members, and he did not let up on his criticism of Tam.

“Despite what the left-wing narrative is saying, I did not—and I am not—questioning Dr. Theresa Tam’s loyalty to Canada,” he wrote in an email on Thursday.

He was only raising questions about her management of the pandemic response, he suggested.

“That advice, the policy decisions taken, and the management of Canada’s response to COVID-19 have very likely cost Canadian lives, but Dr. Theresa Tam continues to function as Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer,” he wrote. “So I will say it again: Dr. Theresa Tam must be fired.”

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, joins ministers and government officials as they hold a news conference on Parliament Hill to provide an update on COVID-19 on April 30, 2020. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/CP)

The MP previously said he was being unfairly, though not unexpectedly, called a racist for his criticism of the doctor. Tam was born in Hong Kong and is of Chinese heritage.

Asked last week what she thought of the criticism, Tam said she was “pretty focused” and works “really hard, probably over 20 hours a day.

“My singular focus is to work with all of my colleagues to get this epidemic wave under control. I don’t let noise detract me from doing that.”

In Thursday’s email, Sloan said it was his duty and that of his colleagues to hold the government accountable and he and other Conservatives should “never back down from defending the truth.

“We must never kowtow to political correctness. The future of Canada depends on it,” he said Thursday, signing his note “Conservative. Without apology.”

Many Conservative MPs are fed up with what they see as Sloan’s distracting sideshow that reflects badly on the party brand. Some are also deeply disappointed in Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s tepid response to Sloan’s comments — taking a week to distance himself from the remarks.

The vast majority of the Ontario caucus wanted Sloan to apologize. According to CBC News, only Sloan and fellow leadership challenger Erin O’Toole voted against the motion.

Sloan responded to his colleagues’ concerns Wednesday by saying he was not questioning Tam’s loyalty but only asking a “rhetorical question.”

The Conservatives are the only party in Ottawa to adopt special rules that allow the caucus to eject one of its members. If 20 per cent of caucus members — 25 MPs — call for a vote, Sloan could be booted through a secret majority ballot.

On Thursday, longtime Conservative Ontario MP Scott Reid tweeted that if Sloan was kicked out of caucus, he would not be eligible to run in the leadership contest. Reid suggested that could benefit a rival candidate who might not receive much support from Sloan’s voters in a preferential ballot. Reid hinted an MP with ulterior motives may have leaked details of Wednesday’s meeting.

Forcing Sloan out of Caucus means he’s out of the leadership race. But since he won’t win anyway, why bother? Answer: A finalist who can’t capture the 2nd-ballot support of Sloan voters benefits if there are no 1st-ballot Sloan votes. 6/9 — Scott Reid (@ScottReidCPC) April 30, 2020

The Conservative leadership race currently has four contenders: Sloan, O’Toole, Leslyn Lewis and Peter MacKay. Sloan and Lewis are backed by the party’s vocal social conservatives. Support from that group proved key to Scheer’s leadership win in 2017 over Maxime Bernier.

This time, O’Toole has been courting the party’s social conservatives, as many view MacKay as too much of a red Tory with socially progressive views on abortion and same-sex marriage.

Despite Reid’s tweet, there are no party rules that state a caucus ejection would directly result in someone’s termination from the leadership race. That decision would have to be made by the party’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee.

On Wednesday, that committee announced the Conservative party leadership race will go ahead as planned with the membership cut off on May 15, and the deadline for mail-in ballots on August 21. The new leader will be announced several days later.

(Photo: HuffPost Canada)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.