Derek Jeter Shares Photo in Unicorn Face Paint as Commenters Laugh About Girl Dad Life: 'Couldn't Avoid It'

For Jeter, it's once a girl dad, always a girl dad

Derek Jeter/Instagram Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter has been known to go all out while spending time with his three daughters

Derek and wife Hannah Davis Jeter welcomed a little boy, son Kaius, last spring

The private couple previously told PEOPLE they enjoy being as hands-on as possible with their four kids



Derek Jeter may have added a little boy to his brood, but he's still a girl dad at heart.

The retired MLB star and sportscaster, 49, shared a new photo of himself on Instagram where he's proudly wearing a face full of face paint. The impressive design features colorful streaks that serve as wings to a unicorn, drawn on the former shortstop's forehead.

"Couldn’t avoid it!" he captioned the photo, as commenters related to the moment.

"Gotta love being a girl dad," former MLB alum Johnny Damon commented.

"Best girl dad ever!!!" sister Sharlee Jeter chimed in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Derek Jeter Reveals He and Wife Hannah Have Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'Welcome to the World Lil' Man'

The five-time World Series champion shares son Kaius Green, 8 months, and daughters River Rose, 21 months, Story Grey, who turns 5 later this month, and Bella Raine, 6½, with his wife of seven years, Hannah Davis Jeter.

Speaking with PEOPLE after settling into his family of six, Derek shared that his crew spent the summer enjoying time together and settling into their new normal.

"We took all of our kids on their first trip to Cooperstown. It was her idea to bring all four of them," he laughed. "So that was our first trip with all of us together. And then we were in — I'm doing some work with Fox Sports, so we took our oldest girls to London to cover a London game this summer."

Story continues

The family prides itself in staying positive and keeping the good times rolling through the "controlled chaos" that is raising four kids.



"I don't even know if you can say it's controlled chaos. It's just chaotic. We like to spend a lot of a lot of time with our kids, obviously, and then we try to take our time together," Derek told PEOPLE. "And then you also have to try to find time for yourself. That's how I think you keep your sanity. I don't think there's an easy answer to it. It's probably different for every person."

Agreeing, Hannah added, "We obviously do a lot with our kids and that's sort of the center of our lives. So to just get away from that a little once in a while is nice. Then you can really appreciate it, even when you're in the thick of things."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.