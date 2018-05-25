Derek Jeter rookie card sells for MLB record amount

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter smiles as he watches batting practice before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

An eBay bidder recently bought a foil Derek Jeter rookie card for $99,100, a modern-day (1986 or later) MLB card record, ESPN reported Friday.

Card retailer PWCC confirmed that it received payment for the card from auction winner Adrian Proietti, who needed it to complete his 290-card 1993 Upper Deck SP set.

“In 2008, I was offered a PSA 10 for $25,000,” Proietti said. “I passed on it. I think the $99,100 is still a very good deal.”

Proietti has been trying to complete the set for the past 25 years, and in search of the final piece accumulated more than 20 other Jeter cards through buying packs – but none of them would get the perfect PSA/DNA score that his new purchase does. According to the agency’s report on the card, it has rated 8,308 of the same card as an 8 out of 10, 560 as a 9 out of 10 and only 22 as a 10 out of 10.

Only three modern cards have sold for more: two Tom Brady rookie cards have sold for $250,000 and over $100,000 each this year, and a LeBron James rookie card sold for $312,000 in 2016.

Before Proietti bought his card, the previously record for it was $54,576, set only a week before. He told ESPN that he will enjoy the card for the time being, but may eventually put it into a safety deposit box.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Unrecognizable ex-MLB star gets blocked by usher

• Teacher who helped stop Indiana school shooting is former college DE

• Broncos’ Brandon Marshall calls Trump comments ‘disgusting’

• ’Book it’: Draymond Green guarantees Game 6 GSW win

