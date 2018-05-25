Derek Jeter rookie card breaks record, sells for nearly $100K

Derek Jeter is still setting records even though his playing days are over.

Jeter's rookie card sold for $99,100 in an eBay auction Friday, marking the highest price ever paid for a modern-day baseball card.

According to ESPN, Adrian Proietti has been identified as the buyer with the highest bid through an auction overseen by PWCC.

The 1993 Upper Deck SP features a foil design and is a perfect 10 on the PSA/DNA grading scale, adding even more to its value since there are only 22 of those specific Jeter rookie cards that have received a grade of 10 out of 10, ESPN notes.

While the card sets the record for the most paid for a modern-baseball card, it doesn't quite compare to a couple of the rookie cards auctioned off of NBA and NFL players

A signed LeBron James Upper Deck rookie card sold for $312,000 in October 2016 while a Tom Brady Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket card reached $250,000 in an eBay auction in February, per ESPN.